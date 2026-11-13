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Traffic
Trilby Road closed at US 301 for roundabout work
5 days ago
A 350-foot section of Trilby Road just west of US 301 is now closed for roundabout construction and will stay closed until spring 2027. CR 575 has reopened to traffic on the east side of the US 301 intersection. Detour routes for this closure are posted at fdottampabay.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by FDOT West Central - Tampa Area
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