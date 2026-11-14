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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Tampa This Week
Tampa neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to pet gear and craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Misc home items…
What: Couch, loveseat, end tables, coffee table, TV, wall art, kitchen items, Sleep Number bed – all listed as in good shape and free.
Location: Listed from Sheldon Chase, Tampa, FL, but pickup is in Safety Harbor (exact address shared by poster).
Details:
- Multiple pieces of living room furniture
- TV and wall art
- Kitchen items
- Sleep Number bed
- Must pick up yourself; no delivery mentioned
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pet Escort Carrier
What: Pet Escort brand carrier, suitable for small pets.
Location: Virginia Park, Tampa, FL
Details:
- Described as durable and secure
- Good for small dogs or cats that fit in a carrier
- Handy for vet trips or travel
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Postcard collection for kids (free)
What: Postcard collection that includes all 50 states plus international postcards.
Location: Old Seminole Heights, Tampa, FL
Details:
- Great for a school project or to start a hobby
- Mix of U.S. state cards and international cards
- Offered free, aimed especially at kids who can use or enjoy them
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE KILZ Odorless Stain Blocker
What: 1-gallon can of KILZ odorless, oil-based stain blocker, unopened.
Location: Plantation subdivision, off Gunn Highway and Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL
Details:
- Oil-based stain blocker, odorless formula
- UNOPENED gallon, but top of the can has some rust
- Labeled as ideal for interior use
- Free pickup in the Plantation neighborhood
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Outdoor Patio Cushions Set
What: Set of blue outdoor patio cushions, includes back and seat cushions.
Location: Temple Terrace, Temple Terrace, FL
Details:
- Described as in good condition
- Back and seat cushions included (full set for outdoor chairs or a bench)
- Great for refreshing a patio set on a budget
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
TYRONAL Cornhole Carrying Case only
What: TYRONAL Cornhole Carrying Case (bag only, no boards or bags).
Location: Hillsborough Terrace, Tampa, FL – porch pickup in Temple Terrace (message poster for exact address)
Details:
- Brand new, still in package
- Fits 4' x 2' regulation size boards
- Has protective padded foam and one large pocket for cornhole gear
- Poster notes they paid $48 but are giving it away free after a refund
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Village Wood Community Garage Sale
What: Community garage sale in Village Wood – likely a mix of items, and you may find free or very low-cost deals.
Location: Carrollwood, Tampa, FL – located off Lowell Road, just west of Casey Road and the Carrollwood Cultural Center
Time: Saturday, November 14, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Details:
- Multiple homes participating
- Good chance to walk around, meet neighbors, and spot freebies or bargain items
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Adoption event at MFP
What: Pet adoption event – a chance to meet animals looking for homes.
Location: 901 N Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 (North Hyde Park)
Time: Saturday 11/14/26, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Details:
- Hosted at MFP (per listing)
- Great opportunity if you’re considering adopting a pet
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this event on nextdoor.com
Free items in Tampa tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.