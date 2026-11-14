Tampa neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to pet gear and craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

What: Couch, loveseat, end tables, coffee table, TV, wall art, kitchen items, Sleep Number bed – all listed as in good shape and free.

Location: Listed from Sheldon Chase, Tampa, FL, but pickup is in Safety Harbor (exact address shared by poster).

Details:

Multiple pieces of living room furniture

TV and wall art

and Kitchen items

Sleep Number bed

Must pick up yourself; no delivery mentioned

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Pet Escort brand carrier, suitable for small pets.

Location: Virginia Park, Tampa, FL

Details:

Described as durable and secure

Good for small dogs or cats that fit in a carrier

that fit in a carrier Handy for vet trips or travel

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Postcard collection that includes all 50 states plus international postcards.

Location: Old Seminole Heights, Tampa, FL

Details:

Great for a school project or to start a hobby

or to Mix of U.S. state cards and international cards

and cards Offered free, aimed especially at kids who can use or enjoy them

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: 1-gallon can of KILZ odorless, oil-based stain blocker, unopened.

Location: Plantation subdivision, off Gunn Highway and Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL

Details:

Oil-based stain blocker , odorless formula

, odorless formula UNOPENED gallon , but top of the can has some rust

, but Labeled as ideal for interior use

Free pickup in the Plantation neighborhood

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Set of blue outdoor patio cushions, includes back and seat cushions.

Location: Temple Terrace, Temple Terrace, FL

Details:

Described as in good condition

Back and seat cushions included (full set for outdoor chairs or a bench)

included (full set for outdoor chairs or a bench) Great for refreshing a patio set on a budget

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: TYRONAL Cornhole Carrying Case (bag only, no boards or bags).

Location: Hillsborough Terrace, Tampa, FL – porch pickup in Temple Terrace (message poster for exact address)

Details:

Brand new , still in package

, still in package Fits 4' x 2' regulation size boards

Has protective padded foam and one large pocket for cornhole gear

and for cornhole gear Poster notes they paid $48 but are giving it away free after a refund

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Community garage sale in Village Wood – likely a mix of items, and you may find free or very low-cost deals.

Location: Carrollwood, Tampa, FL – located off Lowell Road, just west of Casey Road and the Carrollwood Cultural Center

Time: Saturday, November 14, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Details:

Multiple homes participating

Good chance to walk around, meet neighbors, and spot freebies or bargain items

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Pet adoption event – a chance to meet animals looking for homes.

Location: 901 N Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 (North Hyde Park)

Time: Saturday 11/14/26, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Details:

Hosted at MFP (per listing)

(per listing) Great opportunity if you’re considering adopting a pet

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Free items in Tampa tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.