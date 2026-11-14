📅 Global diplomacy & business summit coming to Tampa Nov 16–17

The first Tampa International Diplomacy & Exchange Summit (TIDES) is happening Monday–Tuesday, November 16–17, 2026 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Over two days, more than 90 speakers will dig into trade, innovation, diplomacy, education, and sustainability, with sessions on AI, defense tech, international trade, startups, education, and coastal resilience.

Featured speakers include Mayor Jane Castor, leaders from the U.S. Department of State, USF, Tampa International Airport, Visit Tampa Bay, and Tampa Bay Wave.

Beyond the talks, there will be:

International fashion showcases from Colombia, India, and Ukraine

Cultural dance performances

A two-day International Expo highlighting cultures and global connections tied to Tampa

To see the full agenda, speaker list, and to register, visit TIDESTampa.com.