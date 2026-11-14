📅 Gospel family legacy concert at Tampa’s Black History Museum

HarpSound Live is presenting “Harmony Winds: Legacy” on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Tampa’s Black History Museum, 1213 N. Central Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602.

This live concert looks at five generations of a Tampa family’s gospel music, starting with the Singing Sisters and moving through church choirs, the Maranatha Singers (by 1979), and newer groups like Tampa Boyz, Simply Redeemed, and Voices of Harmony.

Through music and storytelling, the program explores how gospel traditions are passed down, adapted, and kept alive in both the family and Tampa’s Black community.

Presented by Unlimited Gospel Expressions, the event brings together performers from different generations to share songs and history.

For more information, contact 813-945-2077 or Emailinfo@tampabayhistorycenter.org.