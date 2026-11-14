📢 ESPN SportsCenter spotlights USF and new on-campus stadium

ESPN’s SportsCenter held its campus season finale at the University of South Florida’s Salute to Service football game vs. Memphis at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The nationally televised broadcast highlighted USF’s school spirit and strong military community.

The game also marked the start of regular ticket sales for USF’s new on-campus football stadium, where games are planned to be played beginning in the 2027 season.

About 7,000 service members and veterans from USF and the Tampa Bay region were honored at the Salute to Service game. Nearly 400 cadets attended, military vehicles were displayed outside the stadium, and the Herd of Thunder marching band performed military-themed music.

USF notes its military community includes 1,700 student veterans and about 350 employee veterans, and the event celebrated the close ties between the university and Tampa’s broader military community.