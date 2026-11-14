Tampa has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Golden Retriever / Standard Poodle mix

Golden Retriever / Standard Poodle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Mercy Full Project

Maizy is a beautiful Goldendoodle-type mix with that classic teddy-bear look. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.

For full details on her health, vaccines, and home needs, please contact her rescue directly.

Contact: Mercy Full Project (Tampa, FL)

Phone: (check shelter listing for current number)

👉 Meet Maizy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tampa, FL)

Ashe is a sweet older girl who prefers a calm life. Her owner says she is a gentle senior who wants to be left alone by other dogs, except for her own sister. She would likely do best in a quiet home where she can relax and enjoy her golden years.

If you have a peaceful household and a soft spot for seniors, Ashe could be a wonderful match.

Contact: Private owner in Tampa, FL (see listing for phone/email)

👉 Meet Ashe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tampa, FL)

Samoa is described by her owner as funny, expressive, athletic, and beautiful. She is still very healthy for a senior and is very owner-focused, which can make for a strong, loyal bond with her person.

Like her sister Ashe, Samoa prefers only her sister among other dogs, so she may do best as part of a low-dog household, ideally adopted with or without her sister depending on the owner’s guidance.

Contact: Private owner in Tampa, FL (see listing for phone/email)

👉 Meet Samoa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tampa area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful pups. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.