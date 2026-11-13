Tampa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like fixing, building, and keeping production moving. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: MilliporeSigma

MilliporeSigma Location: Tampa, FL (metro area, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour

You’ll install, repair, and maintain high-end water purification systems at customer sites around Tampa, with a company vehicle provided and occasional overnight travel. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of field service / skilled trade / military electronics or an engineering degree and like working independently with tools, tech, and customers.

Employer: Refresco

Location: Tampa, FL (production plant)

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: Not listed

Night-shift role keeping a busy beverage plant running by troubleshooting Allen-Bradley PLCs, VFDs, and automation equipment. Ideal if you have 3+ years in industrial maintenance, can use RSLogix software, read electrical schematics, and are comfortable working in a fast-paced, hot/cold production environment with overtime as needed.

Employer: Innovation Cabinetry

Location: Tampa, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Family-owned cabinet company looking for a hands-on warehouse teammate to pick, pack, load/unload, and run equipment like forklifts or pallet jacks. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement, but you’ll need to be comfortable with lifting up to 75 lbs and working on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Tampa employers are growing, and strong applicants often get considered for future openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.