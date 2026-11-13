📅 Public committee scoring meeting on a city contract

The City of Tampa will hold a Committee Scoring Meeting for:

RFP #26-P-00473 – Psychological Screening Services

Date: November 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Purchasing Conference Room, 2nd Floor, 2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610

Attendance: In-person, open to the public, no pre-registration required

This is a public meeting where the committee will score proposals for this RFP.

For questions, you can contact:

Arian Cora, Procurement Analyst – (813) 274-8351

– City of Tampa Purchasing Department – 2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610, (813) 274-5743

If you plan to appeal any decision made at this meeting, you are responsible for arranging a court reporter to create a verbatim record of the proceedings.