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Tampa
Public scoring meeting for psychological screening RFP
7 days ago
📅 Public committee scoring meeting on a city contract
The City of Tampa will hold a Committee Scoring Meeting for:
- RFP #26-P-00473 – Psychological Screening Services
- Date: November 20, 2026
- Time: 11:00 AM
- Location: Purchasing Conference Room, 2nd Floor, 2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
- Attendance: In-person, open to the public, no pre-registration required
This is a public meeting where the committee will score proposals for this RFP.
For questions, you can contact:
- Arian Cora, Procurement Analyst – (813) 274-8351
- City of Tampa Purchasing Department – 2555 E. Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610, (813) 274-5743
If you plan to appeal any decision made at this meeting, you are responsible for arranging a court reporter to create a verbatim record of the proceedings.
More Info: Committee Scoring Meeting | City of Tampa
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