Tampa’s utilities and infrastructure scene is busy right now, from water tech to fiber and smart home installs. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Tampa, FL (Mosaic branch / industrial wastewater)

(Mosaic branch / industrial wastewater) Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Lead overnight industrial wastewater operations as the on-site expert and main contact for the team and customer. You’ll troubleshoot equipment, keep work on schedule, and drive a strict safety-first culture while handing off clean updates to the day crew.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior field role focused on jobsite safety across water and utility service work. You’ll lead hazard checks, pre-job planning, and on-site coaching, while still jumping in on maintenance and repair to keep projects moving safely.

Employer: STL Communications

Location: Tampa, FL (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role installing, splicing, and testing fiber optic cable to keep high-speed networks running. Good fit if you like working with tools, reading schematics, and building out modern telecom infrastructure.

Employer: DISH TV / EchoStar

Location: Tampa, FL (home visits across the area)

(home visits across the area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00/hour + bonus potential

Install and service DISH TV and smart home gear in customers’ homes, with paid training and clear promotion paths. Comes with strong benefits, a company van and tools, plus perks like free or discounted TV and mobile plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.