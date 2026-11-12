🚚 Tampa Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Tampa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles open from entry level warehouse to senior leadership. If you like keeping products moving and systems running smooth, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: OPSWAT

OPSWAT Location: Tampa, FL (on-site warehouse role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning end-to-end hardware supply chain for a global cybersecurity company. You’ll build and run supply chain operations, lead QA/QC in the Tampa warehouse, manage vendors and logistics, and hire/lead a team as the company scales.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.61 – $23.41/hour (bonus eligible)

Hands-on warehouse role with a Monday–Friday, 5:00am–1:30pm schedule and overtime possible. You’ll operate a stand-up forklift, build and wrap pallets, use RF scanners, and help keep the facility clean and safe, with solid benefits and growth potential at a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 15835 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Full-time freight and inventory role where you’ll run forklifts, stock and organize merchandise, support club pickup orders, and help members on the floor. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to company-paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.