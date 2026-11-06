🏭 Tampa Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple $28+/hr Openings

Tampa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on shop work to plant leadership. Here are a few strong roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Chromalloy Corporation Location: Tampa, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.)

Pay: Competitive, plus $2.00/hr shift differential (exact base not listed)

Inspect aerospace castings using Laue X-ray to help keep aircraft engines safe and reliable. Good fit if you like detailed inspection work, can read engineering drawings, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonus eligibility).

Employer: Oldcastle APG (a CRH company)

Location: Tampa, FL (on-site plant role)

(on-site plant role) Type: Full-time

Pay: Highly competitive base pay (exact range not listed)

Lead overall plant operations for a major building products manufacturer, focusing on safety, quality, and efficiency. Ideal if you have plant management experience, know OSHA and P&L basics, and want strong corporate benefits plus room to grow inside a large international group.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Tampa, FL

Type: In-person, warehouse role

In-person, warehouse role Pay: $23.48 – $28.28 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental insurance

Pick, pack, and ship orders using RF scanners and warehouse equipment like pallet jacks and forklifts. Great if you like active work, can handle lifting, and want a solid hourly rate in a warehouse/production setting.

Employer: Prince Industries

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.)

Pay: $28 – $34 per hour + shift differential (based on experience)

Set up and run 5-axis CNC mills on tight-tolerance parts, often for aerospace work. Perfect if you’ve got Siemens control experience, can read complex blueprints and GD&T, and want a high hourly rate with a shorter evening schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing roles in Tampa tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.