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🏥 Tampa Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Up To $135K
Tampa’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from entry-level patient care to high-paid clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Entry Level Phlebotomist / Lobby Coordinator
Employer: Pride Health
Location: Tampa, FL 33609
Type: Contract (5+ months, M–F 6am–3pm)
Pay: $17.75/hr (W2)
Great fit if you have strong customer service and want to break into phlebotomy. You’ll greet patients, manage the lobby, and get on-the-job phlebotomy training with a top-tier healthcare organization.
Sterile Pharmacist
Employer: Strive Compounding Pharmacy
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000–$135,000/year
Weekday schedule in a modern compounding lab, focused on sterile formulations and USP compliance. Ideal for a Florida-licensed pharmacist with sterile compounding experience who wants a patient-centered, innovation-focused setting.
Veterinarian
Employer: DVM First
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
On-site small animal role with full medical, surgical, and client-education duties. Good match if you want help finding a clinic that fits your preferred caseload, pace, and work–life balance.
FSER Emergency Medicine Physician
Employer: HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Board-certified EM physicians can join a long-established 183-bed hospital near downtown. You’ll work in a busy emergency setting with broad specialty support and strong system resources.
Surgery Center CRNA – No Call, Big Start Bonus
Employer: Envision
Location: Ambulatory Surgery Center – Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Bonus: $75,000 start date bonus
Daytime, Monday–Friday only with no call; cases include general, ortho, eyes, plastics, podiatry, and endoscopy. Comes with premium pay after 40 hours plus full benefits and malpractice with tail.
Optometric Technician
Employer: EyeCare Partners
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid maternity leave
Hands-on role doing pre-testing and supporting eye exams in a busy clinical setting. Great for someone with medical office or ophthalmic experience who likes patient interaction and tech.
Clinical Laboratory Technologist – Bacteriology
Employer: Labcorp
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Tue–Sat, 11pm–7:30am
Night-shift technologist role in a high-volume lab, focused on bacteriology. Requires a bachelor’s in science and Florida Microbiology MT license; comes with full Labcorp benefits and growth potential.
Optometric Technician (Travel, SNF/LTC)
Employer: The MedElite Group
Location: Tampa, FL (travel to facilities)
Type: 1099 contractor, full-time hours
Compensation: $50,000–$60,000/year (per-patient pay)
You’ll support optometrists in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, doing pre-testing and documentation for geriatric patients. Good fit if you’re comfortable traveling and enjoy working with seniors.
Medical Assistant – Fertility Clinic (Weekends)
Employer: Shady Grove Fertility / US Fertility
Location: Westshore, Tampa, FL
Type: Part-time (Every Sat & Sun, 8am–1pm)
Weekend role doing phlebotomy, room setup, vitals, and front-desk tasks in a fertility practice. Nice option if you want specialty experience and a second job or flexible schedule.
Licensed Massage Therapist – Carrollwood
Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (Carrollwood)
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time / Part-time
Compensation: $42–$57/hour with tips & commissions
Busy spa with same-day tips, strong benefits, and a 5% 401(k) match. Great if you want full books, steady income, and a quick hiring process.
Electrophysiology Physician
Employer: AdventHealth West Florida (Pepin Heart Institute)
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Join one of Florida’s busiest EP services within a large, growing medical group. Ideal for an experienced EP who wants advanced procedures, research opportunities, and strong cardiac surgery backup.
Operating Room Registered Nurse – Surgery Center
Employer: AdventHealth Surgery Center Wellswood / USPI
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
OR Circulator role in a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center. Requires at least 1 year circulating experience and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays/vacation.
Embalmer
Employer: Service Corporation International
Location: Tampa, FL 33603
Type: Full-time
Hands-on preparation and embalming role in a high-volume funeral setting. Best for licensed embalmers who value respectful care, can lift 75+ lbs, and want stable, year-round work.
Clinical Nurse – Surgical/Trauma ICU Stepdown (Nights)
Employer: Tampa General Hospital
Location: TGH Main Campus, Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time, On-site
Shift: 7pm–7am
Minimum Pay: $34.32/hour
Night-shift RN role on a surgical/trauma ICU stepdown unit. Great for Florida-licensed nurses who want high-acuity experience at a major academic hospital.
Dental Billing / Insurance Coordinator
Employer: Precious Smiles Family Dentistry
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22–$25/hour
Bilingual (English/Spanish) coordinator role handling insurance verification, claims, and patient estimates. Good for someone with 2+ years dental billing experience who likes detail work and patient education.
FT or PT Registered Dental Hygienist – Bilingual
Employer: Private Family Dental Practice (North Tampa)
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Bilingual RDH role (English/Spanish) in a well-established private practice, Mon–Thu 7:30am–5pm. Offers strong pay, bonuses, and professional development in a team-focused environment.
Dental Insurance Coordinator (Part-Time)
Employer: Westchase Premier Dental
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Part-time (5–6 hours/day, 5 days/week)
Pay: $18–$20/hour
Back-office role focused on insurance verifications and follow-up calls, with minimal patient interaction. Nice fit if you have dental knowledge and want shorter daytime shifts.
Caregiver / Personal Care Assistant – Group Home
Employer: One Quest
Location: Tampa, FL 33610
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–3pm
Pay: $15–$16/hour + weekly pay
Provide daily living support in an all-male behavioral group home, including personal care, documentation, and behavior support. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) + match, and paid training.
Pharmacist – Specialty Mail Order (Hybrid, PA-based)
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Hybrid in Monroeville, PA (listed in Tampa search)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $50.48–$84.62/hour
Overnight 7-on/7-off schedule in a specialty mail service pharmacy, with up to 50% work-from-home once trained. Requires a Pennsylvania pharmacist license and residence within commuting distance of Monroeville.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and scheduling for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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