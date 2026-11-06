🏥 Tampa Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Up To $135K

Tampa’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from entry-level patient care to high-paid clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Tampa, FL 33609

Type: Contract (5+ months, M–F 6am–3pm)

Pay: $17.75/hr (W2)

Great fit if you have strong customer service and want to break into phlebotomy. You’ll greet patients, manage the lobby, and get on-the-job phlebotomy training with a top-tier healthcare organization.

Employer: Strive Compounding Pharmacy

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$135,000/year

Weekday schedule in a modern compounding lab, focused on sterile formulations and USP compliance. Ideal for a Florida-licensed pharmacist with sterile compounding experience who wants a patient-centered, innovation-focused setting.

Employer: DVM First

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

On-site small animal role with full medical, surgical, and client-education duties. Good match if you want help finding a clinic that fits your preferred caseload, pace, and work–life balance.

Employer: HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Board-certified EM physicians can join a long-established 183-bed hospital near downtown. You’ll work in a busy emergency setting with broad specialty support and strong system resources.

Employer: Envision

Location: Ambulatory Surgery Center – Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $75,000 start date bonus

Daytime, Monday–Friday only with no call; cases include general, ortho, eyes, plastics, podiatry, and endoscopy. Comes with premium pay after 40 hours plus full benefits and malpractice with tail.

Employer: EyeCare Partners

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid maternity leave

Hands-on role doing pre-testing and supporting eye exams in a busy clinical setting. Great for someone with medical office or ophthalmic experience who likes patient interaction and tech.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 11pm–7:30am

Night-shift technologist role in a high-volume lab, focused on bacteriology. Requires a bachelor’s in science and Florida Microbiology MT license; comes with full Labcorp benefits and growth potential.

Employer: The MedElite Group

Location: Tampa, FL (travel to facilities)

Type: 1099 contractor, full-time hours

Compensation: $50,000–$60,000/year (per-patient pay)

You’ll support optometrists in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, doing pre-testing and documentation for geriatric patients. Good fit if you’re comfortable traveling and enjoy working with seniors.

Employer: Shady Grove Fertility / US Fertility

Location: Westshore, Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time (Every Sat & Sun, 8am–1pm)

Weekend role doing phlebotomy, room setup, vitals, and front-desk tasks in a fertility practice. Nice option if you want specialty experience and a second job or flexible schedule.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (Carrollwood)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Compensation: $42–$57/hour with tips & commissions

Busy spa with same-day tips, strong benefits, and a 5% 401(k) match. Great if you want full books, steady income, and a quick hiring process.

Employer: AdventHealth West Florida (Pepin Heart Institute)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Join one of Florida’s busiest EP services within a large, growing medical group. Ideal for an experienced EP who wants advanced procedures, research opportunities, and strong cardiac surgery backup.

Employer: AdventHealth Surgery Center Wellswood / USPI

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

OR Circulator role in a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center. Requires at least 1 year circulating experience and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays/vacation.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Tampa, FL 33603

Type: Full-time

Hands-on preparation and embalming role in a high-volume funeral setting. Best for licensed embalmers who value respectful care, can lift 75+ lbs, and want stable, year-round work.

Employer: Tampa General Hospital

Location: TGH Main Campus, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Shift: 7pm–7am

Minimum Pay: $34.32/hour

Night-shift RN role on a surgical/trauma ICU stepdown unit. Great for Florida-licensed nurses who want high-acuity experience at a major academic hospital.

Employer: Precious Smiles Family Dentistry

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Bilingual (English/Spanish) coordinator role handling insurance verification, claims, and patient estimates. Good for someone with 2+ years dental billing experience who likes detail work and patient education.

Employer: Private Family Dental Practice (North Tampa)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Bilingual RDH role (English/Spanish) in a well-established private practice, Mon–Thu 7:30am–5pm. Offers strong pay, bonuses, and professional development in a team-focused environment.

Employer: Westchase Premier Dental

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time (5–6 hours/day, 5 days/week)

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Back-office role focused on insurance verifications and follow-up calls, with minimal patient interaction. Nice fit if you have dental knowledge and want shorter daytime shifts.

Employer: One Quest

Location: Tampa, FL 33610

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–3pm

Pay: $15–$16/hour + weekly pay

Provide daily living support in an all-male behavioral group home, including personal care, documentation, and behavior support. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) + match, and paid training.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hybrid in Monroeville, PA (listed in Tampa search)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $50.48–$84.62/hour

Overnight 7-on/7-off schedule in a specialty mail service pharmacy, with up to 50% work-from-home once trained. Requires a Pennsylvania pharmacist license and residence within commuting distance of Monroeville.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and scheduling for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.