🛒 Tampa Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Tampa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to smaller local teams. Here are several roles where you can work with people, build skills, and earn steady pay.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time (~28 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Help customers at the register, restock shelves, and support the pharmacy and photo/beauty areas. Good fit if you’re at least 16 and want flexible hours plus access to dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Acosta

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour

Office-based customer service role handling orders, pricing updates, and issue resolution. Great if you have 2+ years of customer service/admin experience and like detailed, computer-based work.

Employer: Archer (supporting J.P. Morgan / Chase Auto)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Phone-based role verifying info for auto loan applications with dealers and customers. Ideal if you’re bilingual Spanish/English, detail-oriented, and want a path into auto finance and banking operations.

Employer: Citi

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,020 – $78,180/year

Handle 60+ client callbacks daily to verify high-value financial transactions (wires, FX trades, loans, etc.). Best for someone with 2–4 years banking/operations experience who wants strong pay, benefits, and weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9–6 ET).

Employer: ALDI

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

Starting Pay: $19.00/hour (scheduled raises up to $21.00/hour by Year 5)

Mix of cashiering and stocking with early-morning shifts for stockers. Great if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 45 lbs, and want a clear wage progression.

Employer: ALT.Fragrances

Location: International Plaza Mall, Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour + 10% commission on all sales

Help shoppers find fragrances in an open-concept store, demo products, and ring up sales. Nice option if you enjoy fashion/beauty retail and want commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: Infinity Florida (Verizon partner)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $4,500 – $5,500/month

Blend of sales and leadership: learn Verizon products, help customers with plans/devices, and support newer reps. Good for someone with customer-facing experience who wants to grow into management.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead a team handling firearm and ammunition sales while keeping records accurate and compliant with FFL and state laws. Best for candidates comfortable with firearms and interested in a regulated retail environment.

Employer: True North Marketing

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $920/week

Face-to-face role helping customers choose AT&T wireless plans, devices, and services. Good entry point if you like talking to people and want training in sales and tech.

Employer: FineLine Vision Inc

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $700 – $1,400/week (base + commission)

Represent products in retail stores, talk with shoppers, and support in-store marketing. Designed as an entry-level role with paid training, weekly pay, and benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: The Salvation Army

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role receiving, sorting, pricing, and tagging donated items for Family Stores. Good fit if you like physical work in a warehouse/retail setting and want to support a nonprofit mission.

Employer: The Salvation Army

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Oversee day-to-day AS IS auction operations, set up lots, and guide staff and program participants. Great if you have retail or warehouse experience and like a mix of supervision and hands-on work.

Employer: Mc Coastal Partners, Inc

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $3,600 – $4,000/month (base + commissions)

Work inside busy retail locations promoting a connectivity brand, enrolling customers, and hitting daily/weekly goals. Good for outgoing people who want weekly pay, paid training, and a path to leadership.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3603 W Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33614

Type: Full-time

Support store operations, merchandising, cash handling, and associate training. Ideal if you have prior retail management experience and can handle physical tasks like lifting up to 55 lbs.

Employer: LA Fitness (Fitness International)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Be the first face members see—greet guests, answer questions, and keep the front area tidy. Comes with an all-access gym membership while employed.

Employer: FineLine Vision Inc

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $700 – $1,400/week (base + commission)

Entry-level role focused on in-store promotions, customer engagement, and sales. Includes paid training, weekly pay, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Eolas International LLC

Location: Hybrid – Tampa, FL 33634

Type: Contract (very part-time)

Pay: $65/month + mileage + product reimbursement

Once-a-month side gig: visit local stores, buy specific soda products, log details online, and ship them for testing. Flexible schedule, best as a small extra income stream.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 10111 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615

Type: Full-time

Help run a busy convenience store—staff supervision, cash handling, food program, and daily operations. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and flexible shifts.

Pick one or two that match your schedule and experience, then apply while they’re still fresh—Tampa employers are hiring across all experience levels right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.