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Tampa
🛒 Tampa Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
8 days ago
Tampa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to smaller local teams. Here are several roles where you can work with people, build skills, and earn steady pay.
Store Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time (~28 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour
Help customers at the register, restock shelves, and support the pharmacy and photo/beauty areas. Good fit if you’re at least 16 and want flexible hours plus access to dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.
Coordinator BPS Customer Service
- Employer: Acosta
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour
Office-based customer service role handling orders, pricing updates, and issue resolution. Great if you have 2+ years of customer service/admin experience and like detailed, computer-based work.
Auto Credit Verification Specialist I
- Employer: Archer (supporting J.P. Morgan / Chase Auto)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
Phone-based role verifying info for auto loan applications with dealers and customers. Ideal if you’re bilingual Spanish/English, detail-oriented, and want a path into auto finance and banking operations.
Callback Representative – Staff Assisted Transactions
- Employer: Citi
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $56,020 – $78,180/year
Handle 60+ client callbacks daily to verify high-value financial transactions (wires, FX trades, loans, etc.). Best for someone with 2–4 years banking/operations experience who wants strong pay, benefits, and weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9–6 ET).
Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)
- Starting Pay: $19.00/hour (scheduled raises up to $21.00/hour by Year 5)
Mix of cashiering and stocking with early-morning shifts for stockers. Great if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 45 lbs, and want a clear wage progression.
Sales Associate
- Employer: ALT.Fragrances
- Location: International Plaza Mall, Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour + 10% commission on all sales
Help shoppers find fragrances in an open-concept store, demo products, and ring up sales. Nice option if you enjoy fashion/beauty retail and want commission on top of hourly pay.
Entry Level Assistant Manager
- Employer: Infinity Florida (Verizon partner)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $4,500 – $5,500/month
Blend of sales and leadership: learn Verizon products, help customers with plans/devices, and support newer reps. Good for someone with customer-facing experience who wants to grow into management.
Supervisor Customer Experience Specialist (Firearms)
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team handling firearm and ammunition sales while keeping records accurate and compliant with FFL and state laws. Best for candidates comfortable with firearms and interested in a regulated retail environment.
AT&T Team Member (Training Provided)
- Employer: True North Marketing
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $920/week
Face-to-face role helping customers choose AT&T wireless plans, devices, and services. Good entry point if you like talking to people and want training in sales and tech.
Retail Business Development Associate
- Employer: FineLine Vision Inc
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Pay: $700 – $1,400/week (base + commission)
Represent products in retail stores, talk with shoppers, and support in-store marketing. Designed as an entry-level role with paid training, weekly pay, and benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Expediter
- Employer: The Salvation Army
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
Back-of-house role receiving, sorting, pricing, and tagging donated items for Family Stores. Good fit if you like physical work in a warehouse/retail setting and want to support a nonprofit mission.
Auction Supervisor
- Employer: The Salvation Army
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
Oversee day-to-day AS IS auction operations, set up lots, and guide staff and program participants. Great if you have retail or warehouse experience and like a mix of supervision and hands-on work.
Customer Experience Associate
- Employer: Mc Coastal Partners, Inc
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Pay: $3,600 – $4,000/month (base + commissions)
Work inside busy retail locations promoting a connectivity brand, enrolling customers, and hitting daily/weekly goals. Good for outgoing people who want weekly pay, paid training, and a path to leadership.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 3603 W Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33614
- Type: Full-time
Support store operations, merchandising, cash handling, and associate training. Ideal if you have prior retail management experience and can handle physical tasks like lifting up to 55 lbs.
Front Desk – Club Staff
- Employer: LA Fitness (Fitness International)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Be the first face members see—greet guests, answer questions, and keep the front area tidy. Comes with an all-access gym membership while employed.
Retail Sales & Marketing Associate
- Employer: FineLine Vision Inc
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Pay: $700 – $1,400/week (base + commission)
Entry-level role focused on in-store promotions, customer engagement, and sales. Includes paid training, weekly pay, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
Beverage Shopper (3 hours per month)
- Employer: Eolas International LLC
- Location: Hybrid – Tampa, FL 33634
- Type: Contract (very part-time)
- Pay: $65/month + mileage + product reimbursement
Once-a-month side gig: visit local stores, buy specific soda products, log details online, and ship them for testing. Flexible schedule, best as a small extra income stream.
Store Assistant Manager
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 10111 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615
- Type: Full-time
Help run a busy convenience store—staff supervision, cash handling, food program, and daily operations. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and flexible shifts.
Pick one or two that match your schedule and experience, then apply while they’re still fresh—Tampa employers are hiring across all experience levels right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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