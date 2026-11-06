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Tampa
🚌 Tampa Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving & Dispatch Roles
8 days ago
Tampa’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working on, around, or behind the wheel of vehicles, there are several solid options open right now.
Diesel Mechanic/Technician (Mobile, Nights)
- Employer: Kooner Fleet Management Solutions
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32–$38/hour, weekly pay
This is a mobile diesel/auto tech role working Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 PM–3:00 AM on light and medium-duty fleets. You get a company service truck, fuel card, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities while handling PMs, diagnostics, and roadside repairs.
Lear 45 Captain
- Employer: Breeze Airways™
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Fly for a newer airline as a Lear 45 Captain, leading safe and on-time operations under FAA rules. Role includes full flight-deck responsibility, supervising crew, and comes with health, vision, dental, HSA and 401(k) match, PTO, and flight benefits for qualified ATP pilots.
Tow Truck / Wrecker Driver – Impounds
- Employer: Tampa Impounds
- Location: Tampa, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$28/hour
Drive a self-loader/wrecker handling impounds around Tampa. You’ll need a clean license and background, reliable transportation, and must live within 15 minutes of Downtown Tampa; bilingual is a plus.
Service Dispatcher – Garage Door Technicians
- Employer: Banko Overhead Doors, Inc.
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Not stated (office-based, full schedule)
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Coordinate service routes and dispatch techs across West Central Florida, handling calls, scheduling, and route changes. Offers shift options including a 4-day work week, benefits, and room to grow with a long-standing local company.
Contract Delivery Driver – High Roof Cargo Van
- Employer: LMS Direct
- Location: Tampa, FL (on the road)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $200–$250 per day + fuel surcharge
Run local B2B routes Monday–Friday as an independent contractor. You must own or lease a high roof cargo van, carry your own insurance, and use a smartphone for dispatch while handling steady, dedicated routes.
Truck Driver – Donations & Store Deliveries
- Employer: The Salvation Army
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a heavy-duty truck or large van to deliver merchandise to stores and customers, plus special pickups. You’ll do daily vehicle checks, loading, and securing loads; CDL is preferred but not required, and a valid driver’s license and DOT medical card are needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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