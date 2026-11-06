🚌 Tampa Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving & Dispatch Roles

Tampa’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working on, around, or behind the wheel of vehicles, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$38/hour, weekly pay

This is a mobile diesel/auto tech role working Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 PM–3:00 AM on light and medium-duty fleets. You get a company service truck, fuel card, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities while handling PMs, diagnostics, and roadside repairs.

Employer: Breeze Airways™

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Fly for a newer airline as a Lear 45 Captain, leading safe and on-time operations under FAA rules. Role includes full flight-deck responsibility, supervising crew, and comes with health, vision, dental, HSA and 401(k) match, PTO, and flight benefits for qualified ATP pilots.

Employer: Tampa Impounds

Location: Tampa, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$28/hour

Drive a self-loader/wrecker handling impounds around Tampa. You’ll need a clean license and background, reliable transportation, and must live within 15 minutes of Downtown Tampa; bilingual is a plus.

Employer: Banko Overhead Doors, Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Not stated (office-based, full schedule)

Not stated (office-based, full schedule) Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Coordinate service routes and dispatch techs across West Central Florida, handling calls, scheduling, and route changes. Offers shift options including a 4-day work week, benefits, and room to grow with a long-standing local company.

Employer: LMS Direct

Location: Tampa, FL (on the road)

Type: Contract

Pay: $200–$250 per day + fuel surcharge

Run local B2B routes Monday–Friday as an independent contractor. You must own or lease a high roof cargo van, carry your own insurance, and use a smartphone for dispatch while handling steady, dedicated routes.

Employer: The Salvation Army

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a heavy-duty truck or large van to deliver merchandise to stores and customers, plus special pickups. You’ll do daily vehicle checks, loading, and securing loads; CDL is preferred but not required, and a valid driver’s license and DOT medical card are needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.