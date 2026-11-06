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Tampa
🔧 Tampa Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Tampa’s staying busy, and so is the work that keeps our buildings, hotels, and grounds in top shape. If you like hands-on work and being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring right now.
Maintenance Supervisor – Manufacturing
- Employer: ClearBridge Executive Search
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee maintenance in a manufacturing plant, handling mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, HVAC, and facility systems. Great fit if you’ve done industrial maintenance and want to lead a team and run preventive maintenance programs.
Traveling Maintenance Tech – Apartments
- Employer: Picerne Real Estate Group
- Location: Tampa, FL (travel between communities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive package (plus apartment discount, health, PTO, 401k)
Join the traveling cap team doing turnovers and special projects at apartment communities—painting, basic electrical, HVAC, carpentry, locks, landscaping, and more. Good for someone with 3–5 years’ apartment maintenance and a reliable car.
Housekeeping Supervisor – Embassy Suites Downtown
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Embassy Suites Tampa Downtown Convention Center
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead room attendants and housepersons, manage room readiness, schedules, and inventory, and jump in on cleaning when needed. Ideal if you’ve done hotel housekeeping and want a step up into leadership with a big-name brand.
Engineer II – Overnight Hotel Maintenance
- Employer: Marriott International (EDITION)
- Location: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- Type: Full-time, Overnight, Non-management
- Salary: Not listed
Handle guest repair requests, preventive maintenance, and mid-level troubleshooting on hotel systems (AC/refrigeration, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, etc.). Great for someone with 2+ years hotel maintenance and Universal CFC certification.
Post Collections Heavy Equipment Technician
- Employer: Waste Pro USA
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Diagnose and repair heavy equipment like loaders, excavators, and landfill gear, including engines, hydraulics, brakes, and electrical. You’ll also do field service at multiple sites and use factory manuals and onboard diagnostics.
Water, Fire & Mold Remediation Lead Technician
- Employer: United Water Restoration Group, Inc.
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Discussed based on experience
Lead restoration jobs from water, mold, and fire damage—from signing contracts and documenting losses to demo, drying, and daily monitoring. Best for techs with 2+ years mitigation/remediation and any IICRC/related certs.
Landscape Installation Laborer
- Employer: Baker Commercial Landscaping
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Install high-profile commercial and residential landscapes—flowers, plants, trees—around Central Florida. Outdoor, physical work with PTO, health insurance, and 401k, great if you want to grow in landscaping.
Pool Technician
- Employer: Star Pools and Spa
- Location: Tampa, FL (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $750–$850 per week
Service residential and commercial pools—cleaning, filter changes, and water chemistry—using a company truck. They prefer 3 years’ pool tech experience, a clean driving record, and comfort working outdoors year-round.
Pool Tech – South Tampa Route
- Employer: Star Pools and Spa
- Location: South Tampa, FL (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $750–$850 per week
Very similar role focused on the South Tampa area, with the same duties and requirements: daily pool cleaning, chemical checks, and minor maintenance, plus paid time off.
Lawn Technician
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Likely full-time/field, listed as “Other”
- Pay: From $21.00 per hour
Apply fertilizers, weed control, and other treatments while talking with homeowners about their lawns. Good for someone with lawn care or landscaping experience who likes working outside and driving a route.
Lead Janitor – New Tampa
- Employer: LA Fitness / Fitness International
- Location: New Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time, mornings (5 a.m.–2 p.m., Mon–Fri)
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
Lead janitorial work in a busy gym, handling daily cleaning, restrooms, and minor facility upkeep. Comes with a free gym membership and growth potential if you have 3+ years janitorial leadership.
Limpiadora Post-Construcción
- Employer: Peak Cleaners
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
Limpia y prepara edificios nuevos o renovados: quitas polvo de construcción, escombros, manchas de pintura y dejas todo listo para entregar. Necesitas vehículo propio, buena condición física y usar el teléfono móvil para la app de trabajo.
Licensed Maintenance Technicians & Certified Trade Pros
- Employer: Onyx Property Solutions LLC
- Location: Tampa, FL 33617 & surrounding areas
- Type: Contract – Independent Contractor
- Pay: Per job or $30.00–$150.00 per hour, depending on trade and complexity
Onyx is building a network of HVAC techs, electricians, plumbers, and general maintenance pros for residential and commercial work. You’ll use your own tools, pick jobs that fit your schedule, and can get same-day payment via Zelle, Cash App, or bank transfer.
Floor Tech – Long-Term Care Facility
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take care of floor cleaning, buffing, and refinishing in a long-term care facility, using floor machines and following infection-control rules. Offers training, career development, and multiple benefit options.
Housekeeper – ROOST Tampa
- Employer: Method Co.
- Location: ROOST Tampa, Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50 per hour
Clean design-forward, apartment-style hotel rooms and public spaces—beds, kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways—at a stylish downtown property. Includes health benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities within Method Co.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tampa’s maintenance and grounds roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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