🔧 Tampa Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tampa’s staying busy, and so is the work that keeps our buildings, hotels, and grounds in top shape. If you like hands-on work and being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: ClearBridge Executive Search

ClearBridge Executive Search Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee maintenance in a manufacturing plant, handling mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, HVAC, and facility systems. Great fit if you’ve done industrial maintenance and want to lead a team and run preventive maintenance programs.

Employer: Picerne Real Estate Group

Location: Tampa, FL (travel between communities)

(travel between communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive package (plus apartment discount, health, PTO, 401k)

Join the traveling cap team doing turnovers and special projects at apartment communities—painting, basic electrical, HVAC, carpentry, locks, landscaping, and more. Good for someone with 3–5 years’ apartment maintenance and a reliable car.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Embassy Suites Tampa Downtown Convention Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead room attendants and housepersons, manage room readiness, schedules, and inventory, and jump in on cleaning when needed. Ideal if you’ve done hotel housekeeping and want a step up into leadership with a big-name brand.

Employer: Marriott International (EDITION)

Location: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Type: Full-time, Overnight, Non-management

Salary: Not listed

Handle guest repair requests, preventive maintenance, and mid-level troubleshooting on hotel systems (AC/refrigeration, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, etc.). Great for someone with 2+ years hotel maintenance and Universal CFC certification.

Employer: Waste Pro USA

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Diagnose and repair heavy equipment like loaders, excavators, and landfill gear, including engines, hydraulics, brakes, and electrical. You’ll also do field service at multiple sites and use factory manuals and onboard diagnostics.

Employer: United Water Restoration Group, Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Discussed based on experience

Lead restoration jobs from water, mold, and fire damage—from signing contracts and documenting losses to demo, drying, and daily monitoring. Best for techs with 2+ years mitigation/remediation and any IICRC/related certs.

Employer: Baker Commercial Landscaping

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install high-profile commercial and residential landscapes—flowers, plants, trees—around Central Florida. Outdoor, physical work with PTO, health insurance, and 401k, great if you want to grow in landscaping.

Employer: Star Pools and Spa

Location: Tampa, FL (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $750–$850 per week

Service residential and commercial pools—cleaning, filter changes, and water chemistry—using a company truck. They prefer 3 years’ pool tech experience, a clean driving record, and comfort working outdoors year-round.

Employer: Star Pools and Spa

Location: South Tampa, FL (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $750–$850 per week

Very similar role focused on the South Tampa area, with the same duties and requirements: daily pool cleaning, chemical checks, and minor maintenance, plus paid time off.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Likely full-time/field , listed as “Other”

Likely , listed as “Other” Pay: From $21.00 per hour

Apply fertilizers, weed control, and other treatments while talking with homeowners about their lawns. Good for someone with lawn care or landscaping experience who likes working outside and driving a route.

Employer: LA Fitness / Fitness International

Location: New Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time, mornings (5 a.m.–2 p.m., Mon–Fri)

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Lead janitorial work in a busy gym, handling daily cleaning, restrooms, and minor facility upkeep. Comes with a free gym membership and growth potential if you have 3+ years janitorial leadership.

Employer: Peak Cleaners

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Limpia y prepara edificios nuevos o renovados: quitas polvo de construcción, escombros, manchas de pintura y dejas todo listo para entregar. Necesitas vehículo propio, buena condición física y usar el teléfono móvil para la app de trabajo.

Employer: Onyx Property Solutions LLC

Location: Tampa, FL 33617 & surrounding areas

Type: Contract – Independent Contractor

Pay: Per job or $30.00–$150.00 per hour, depending on trade and complexity

Onyx is building a network of HVAC techs, electricians, plumbers, and general maintenance pros for residential and commercial work. You’ll use your own tools, pick jobs that fit your schedule, and can get same-day payment via Zelle, Cash App, or bank transfer.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take care of floor cleaning, buffing, and refinishing in a long-term care facility, using floor machines and following infection-control rules. Offers training, career development, and multiple benefit options.

Employer: Method Co.

Location: ROOST Tampa, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 per hour

Clean design-forward, apartment-style hotel rooms and public spaces—beds, kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways—at a stylish downtown property. Includes health benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities within Method Co.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tampa’s maintenance and grounds roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.