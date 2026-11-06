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🏗️ Tampa Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles from Intern to Senior
Tampa’s engineering scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on field work to senior design and remote critical power roles. If you’re in A/E and open to a move (or your next step up), these are worth a look.
Senior Quality Service Engineer (Critical Power)
Employer: EOLA | A Critical Power Company
Location: Remote (US), Eastern hours – quarterly travel to Miami; role listed in Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
This senior, non-field role is for a UPS expert (about 20+ years experience) who wants to set company-wide technical standards instead of living on job sites. You’ll own maintenance standards for major UPS OEMs, review field reports, support techs by phone, and lead training, with full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid travel for onboarding and quarterly Miami weeks.
Entry-level Engineer, Engineering Mechanics & Infrastructure
Employer: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH)
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $83,200–$88,400 base, plus $5,000 sign-on bonus (range depends on degree level)
Perfect for new grads (0–5 years) into materials, structural, or civil engineering who want deep technical work and field exposure. You’ll help with failure analysis, materials testing, site investigations, and design in steel, concrete, masonry, and wood, with strong benefits, profit sharing, and 401(k).
Survey Instrument Operator II
Employer: Ardurra
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on field role for someone with 6+ months survey crew experience who likes working outdoors. You’ll run total stations, GPS, and levels, support boundary and topo surveys, keep gear and trucks organized, and get OSHA-10 training, with growth inside a large civil engineering firm.
Water/Wastewater Engineer II
Employer: Ardurra
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you have 2–6 years in civil/environmental and want to focus on municipal water and wastewater. You’ll design treatment plants, pump stations, pipelines, and storage systems, prepare plans/specs/cost estimates, and help manage multidiscipline projects across the Southeast.
Structural Engineering Intern
Employer: GHD
Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid – in office 3 days/week)
Type: Intern (unpaid/volunteer classification)
Salary: Not listed
For students in civil or structural engineering who want real project experience on water/wastewater, industrial, and government/DoD work. You’ll support design calcs, drawings, specs, code research, and retrofit analysis while learning tools like AutoCAD and possibly Revit.
Mechanical Engineer – MEP
Employer: Kimley-Horn
Location: Tampa, FL (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
If you have 4+ years and a P.E. (or close), this role lets you lead plumbing and HVAC design on offices, high-rises, mixed-use, municipal, and industrial projects. You’ll mentor junior staff, run Revit/AutoCAD production, and tap into strong benefits, retirement match, and half-day Fridays.
Project Engineer – EPC & Capital Projects
Employer: Ambs Chemical Search LLC (recruiting for an engineering organization)
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
For engineers with 2+ years and EPC experience who like owning deliverables on big industrial projects. You’ll coordinate multidisciplinary teams, manage schedules and technical issues, and help drive capital projects from concept through completion.
Electrical Engineer – MEP
Employer: Kimley-Horn
Location: Tampa, FL (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Best for electrical engineers with 5+ years and building design experience. You’ll design power distribution, lighting, IT, security, and fire alarm systems for offices, high-rises, mixed-use, municipal, and industrial projects, with AutoCAD (Revit a plus) and access to strong benefits and bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are flexible if your experience is in the same ballpark. Polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and get those applications in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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