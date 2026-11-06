🐱 Gentle Tampa Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Tampa has some very special cats hoping for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior (about 14–15 years old)

Senior (about 14–15 years old) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Compassion Kind Foundation

Location: Tampa, FL

About Gavin:

Gavin is a special senior boy who recently lost his beloved owner to brain cancer. After a lifetime in one home, he suddenly found himself alone, and Compassion Kind Foundation stepped in to help him find a new safe, loving place to land.

He’s a gentle, older longhair cat who has already known deep love and is now looking for a calm, caring home to spend his golden years. Senior cats like Gavin often do best in quieter homes with patient adopters who appreciate a relaxed companion.

For more details about his personality, health, and whether he’s a match for your home (kids, dogs, other cats), please contact the shelter directly.

Contact: Compassion Kind Foundation

Phone: (check shelter listing for current number)

👉 Meet Gavin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Cat Crusaders

Location: Tampa, FL

About Neile Adams:

Neile Adams is a young calico cutie with Cat Crusaders. All cats from this rescue are:

Spayed/neutered

Tested for FeLV/FIV

Given at least initial FVRCP and age-appropriate vaccines

Microchipped

If you’re looking for a playful, growing kitten to join your family, Neile could be a wonderful match.

To adopt from Cat Crusaders, you’ll need to fill out an Adoption Inquiry on their website.

Contact: Cat Crusaders

Adoption Info & Forms: https://www.tampacatcrusaders.org/adopt

👉 Meet Neile Adams and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red (mostly)

Orange or Red (mostly) Shelter: Cat Crusaders

Location: Tampa, FL

About Yum Yum:

Yum Yum is a young Siamese mix with striking orange/red coloring. Like all Cat Crusaders cats, he comes:

Spayed/neutered

Tested for FeLV/FIV

With initial FVRCP and age-appropriate vaccines

Microchipped

He’s a baby, so he’ll need a home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.

To get started, complete an Adoption Inquiry on the Cat Crusaders website.

Contact: Cat Crusaders

Adoption Info & Forms: https://www.tampacatcrusaders.org/adopt

👉 Meet Yum Yum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tampa area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so we can help them all find safe, loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.