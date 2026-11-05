🎨 Tampa Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Up to $104K+

Tampa’s creative scene is busy right now, from TV news to luxury interiors and weddings every weekend. If you work in arts, design, or media, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: TEGNA / WTSP-TV (CBS affiliate)

TEGNA / Location: Saint Petersburg / Tampa Bay, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the photojournalism team for 10 Tampa Bay News across TV, streaming, digital, and social. This hands-on role is ideal if you love breaking news, want to set visual standards, manage gear and the news fleet, and coach other photographers.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Tampa, FL (Onsite)

Type: Full-time (Regular)

Full-time (Regular) Salary: $77,350 – $104,650

Use your native or near-native Swahili and social media skills to support a defense-focused program. You’ll analyze online conversations, track trends, and write reports in English, all within a secure, mission-driven environment (U.S. citizenship and security clearance required).

Employer: RH

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the RH Gallery helping clients design luxury spaces, from first walk-in to final delivery. Great fit if you love high-end interiors, enjoy building client relationships, and want a sales-driven role tied to design.

Employer: Orca Creative Team

Location: Tampa, FL (On the road)

Type: Contract / Freelance

Pay: $35.00 – $75.00 per hour

Shoot weddings, engagements, and elopements while Orca handles the admin, culling, and editing. Perfect if you already have solid wedding experience and pro gear, and want flexible, choose-your-own-schedule work with a focus on the creative side.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.