🚔 Tampa Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Roles From $74K+

Tampa has a solid mix of public safety openings right now, from pool safety to fire systems and high‑level security work. If you’re looking to protect people and property, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Tampa, FL (regional travel, ~70% on the road)

(regional travel, ~70% on the road) Salary: $74,300 – $130,100/year (Tampa range listed)

Type: Full-time

This role leads asset protection and safety for Amazon’s grocery stores in the region, focusing on shrink reduction, profit protection, and safe store operations. You’ll audit security systems, investigate losses and safety issues, partner with store leaders, and act as the subject-matter expert for asset protection and OSHA/WHS compliance.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Inspect and test fire sprinkler systems, check for code issues, and write clear inspection reports for Cintas’ fire protection clients. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, valid driver’s license, and want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow with fire licenses or NICET certifications.

Employer: Lucayan Technology Solutions LLC

Location: MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL (CONUS/OCONUS travel)

(CONUS/OCONUS travel) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, hourly

Support the Joint Intelligence Operations Center with multi-source analysis that informs real-world military decisions. You’ll produce intel products, support ISR planning, mentor junior analysts, and may deploy; requires U.S. citizenship, TS/SCI with SSBI and favorable CI poly, and 3–7 years of intel experience.

Employer: EXOS

Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Watch over the pool, enforce rules, respond to emergencies, and help teach swim lessons for kids and adults. Great entry role if you’re 16+ with (or able to get) Lifeguarding and CPR/AED/First Aid certifications, and want flexible hours in a fitness-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety skills transfer well, and Tampa employers are actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.