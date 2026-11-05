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🚧 Nov. 6 Ybor 5K brings evening street closures

6 days ago
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🚧 Ybor 5K causing Friday night street closures Nov. 6

Runners are taking over Ybor City this Friday, Nov. 6 for Richard's Run for Life at Centennial Park.

Here’s what to know:

  • Closures near Centennial Park: about 3 PM – 10:30 PM
  • Street closures along the 5K route: about 5 PM – 8 PM
  • Event start: 6 PM in Centennial Park
  • 5K start: 7 PM (route uses Palm Ave, Nuccio Pkwy, then back to Palm and the park)

Other downtown events the same day:

  • Port Tampa Bayslam8 AM, Tampa Convention Center
  • Hamilton at the Straz7:30 PM
  • Tampa Theatre show8 PM

To make getting around easier, consider the FREE TECO Line Streetcar, DASH, HART buses, scooters, bikes, and downtown garages (which offer free covered bicycle parking).

Road closures: Tampa.gov/road-closures
Parking options: Tampa.gov/parking

More Info: Traffic Advisory: Friday, Nov. 6 | City of Tampa

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