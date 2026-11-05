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🚧 Nov. 6 Ybor 5K brings evening street closures
6 days ago
🚧 Ybor 5K causing Friday night street closures Nov. 6
Runners are taking over Ybor City this Friday, Nov. 6 for Richard's Run for Life at Centennial Park.
Here’s what to know:
- Closures near Centennial Park: about 3 PM – 10:30 PM
- Street closures along the 5K route: about 5 PM – 8 PM
- Event start: 6 PM in Centennial Park
- 5K start: 7 PM (route uses Palm Ave, Nuccio Pkwy, then back to Palm and the park)
Other downtown events the same day:
- Port Tampa Bayslam – 8 AM, Tampa Convention Center
- Hamilton at the Straz – 7:30 PM
- Tampa Theatre show – 8 PM
To make getting around easier, consider the FREE TECO Line Streetcar, DASH, HART buses, scooters, bikes, and downtown garages (which offer free covered bicycle parking).
Road closures: Tampa.gov/road-closures
Parking options: Tampa.gov/parking
More Info: Traffic Advisory: Friday, Nov. 6 | City of Tampa
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