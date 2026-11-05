🚧 Nov. 6 Ybor 5K brings evening street closures

🚧 Ybor 5K causing Friday night street closures Nov. 6

Runners are taking over Ybor City this Friday, Nov. 6 for Richard's Run for Life at Centennial Park.

Here’s what to know:

Closures near Centennial Park: about 3 PM – 10:30 PM

about Street closures along the 5K route: about 5 PM – 8 PM

about Event start: 6 PM in Centennial Park

in 5K start: 7 PM (route uses Palm Ave, Nuccio Pkwy, then back to Palm and the park)

Other downtown events the same day:

Port Tampa Bayslam – 8 AM , Tampa Convention Center

– , Hamilton at the Straz – 7:30 PM

– Tampa Theatre show – 8 PM

To make getting around easier, consider the FREE TECO Line Streetcar, DASH, HART buses, scooters, bikes, and downtown garages (which offer free covered bicycle parking).

Road closures: Tampa.gov/road-closures

Parking options: Tampa.gov/parking