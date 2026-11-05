🚚 Tampa Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Warehouse & Driver Roles

Tampa’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady warehouse or driving role with room to grow. Here are several solid openings around town.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a fast-paced freight terminal handling LTL shipments. This role is hands-on (you’ll be on the dock, lifting up to 75 lbs) and comes with day-one health benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and incentive plan eligibility. Best fit if you have 2+ years in transportation/warehouse and some supervisory experience.

Employer: Suddath / NXTPoint Logistics

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts and other material handling equipment to load, unload, pick, and stage product in a busy 3PL warehouse. You’ll be moving, stacking, and prepping freight, so this is ideal if you have 6+ months recent forklift or cherry picker experience and are comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and staying active all shift.

Employer: Suddath / NXTPoint Logistics

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the role above, but focused on indoor and outdoor work with cherry/order pickers and other MHE. You’ll handle shipping, receiving, and inventory while working at height and lifting up to 50 lbs. Good match if you like physical work and already have recent equipment-operator experience.

Employer: Eastern Metal Supply, Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between warehouse work and driving. You’ll pick, pack, and ship orders, help with inventory, then drive local routes to deliver materials. Great if you want variety in your day, have a valid driver’s license, clean record, and can lift up to 50 lbs while working in different weather conditions.

Employer: Southport Truck Group

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:30 pm, 1-hour lunch

Salary: Not listed

Support a truck dealership parts department by receiving, stocking, and pulling heavy-duty truck parts. This is a good fit if you like organized work, can walk 2+ miles per shift, lift up to 50 lbs, and want a steady weekday schedule with occasional backup driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.