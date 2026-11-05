🔬 Several Science & Research Jobs Hiring Now in Tampa

Tampa’s science and research scene is busy right now, from national security work to real estate data and cutting‑edge AI in clinical trials. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Alignerr

Alignerr Location: Remote (listed under Tampa, FL)

(listed under Tampa, FL) Type: Hourly CONTRACT , 10–40 hours/week

, Salary: Not listed

Fully remote, flexible contract role for a senior clinical scientist who knows clinical trial design and regulatory science. You’ll review protocols and AI‑generated analyses so next‑gen medical AI meets real‑world regulatory standards.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Travel: Up to 25% (local)

Up to Proposed Salary Range: $85,800 – $180,200

High‑impact role using behavioral, cultural, political, and social science to support U.S. and partner forces. You’ll design and run research, analyze the information environment, and brief senior leaders on findings that shape national security decisions.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Onsite – Tampa, FL office

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Onsite role for someone who loves data, real estate, and market trends. You’ll collect and analyze property and economic data, build quarterly market reports, support brokers with research, and use AI tools to speed up analysis and storytelling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.