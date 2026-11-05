💻 Tampa IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Tampa’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of remote, hybrid, and on-site roles from junior help desk up to director and data science lead. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a good week to apply.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, some travel)

(consulting, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Washington range listed $85,000–$115,000 (actual Tampa pay may differ)

Hands-on role building and supporting a 100% cloud-native digital workspace (Horizon Cloud on Azure, Intune, Workspace ONE, BeyondTrust, etc.). Great fit if you’re strong in EUC/VDI and want consulting work without heavy travel.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid possible)

(hybrid possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: National range $85,000–$105,000

Own user lifecycle, access reviews, and IAM tooling (Entra ID, AD, ServiceNow). Ideal if you have 3+ years in IAM, Microsoft identity/Azure security certs, and like security + compliance work.

Employer: Sira Consulting (Inc 5000)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Front-end lead role modernizing JSPs into Angular with NGRX/Redux, micro frontends, and strong TypeScript/HTML/CSS. Good for someone who enjoys greenfield UI work and testing with Jasmine/Jest/Cypress.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, some travel)

(consulting, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000–$143,000

Lead Beaker CP build, testing, and go-live for enterprise lab implementations. Best for Epic Beaker pros with implementation and workflow experience who like long-term client delivery.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tampa, FL (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200–$278,300

Manager role driving end-to-end PLM transformations (Centric/FlexPLM) across CPG, retail, footwear, and apparel. Great if you have 6+ years PLM delivery and want to lead multi-workstream programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, ~15% travel)

(consulting, ~15% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700–$197,800

Lead ML, deep learning, and LLM/RAG solutions on AWS/Databricks/Snowflake for government-focused products. Perfect for senior data scientists (8+ years) who want to both code and lead a team.

Employer: Peraton

Location: MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL (on-site DoD)

(on-site DoD) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000–$138,000

Lead the CMDB and configuration management program for USSOCOM IT operations. Requires a Secret clearance (TS/SCI-capable) and strong ITIL/CMDB experience.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote (contract, Tampa-based applicants welcome)

Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Fully remote role shaping AI for genomics and clinical data. Great for senior folks in healthcare/omics data who want flexible, part-time work with cutting-edge AI teams.

Employer: GovCIO

Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid, international travel)

(hybrid, international travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,230–$145,000

Senior cyber engineering role supporting U.S. Government and FMS missions. Requires active SECRET clearance, strong RMF/NIST background, and ability to travel up to 40%.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tampa, FL (global role)

(global role) Type: Full-time

Executive role leading Deloitte’s global hosting, data center networking, and GWAN strategy across Azure, AWS, and GCP. Best for leaders with 15+ years in infrastructure/networking and global team management.

Employer: USAA

Location: Tampa, FL (in office 4 days/week )

(in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,770–$179,240

Build a new investment services platform using Java, Go, APIs, OpenShift, Kafka, and Snowflake. Great for mid-level full-stack Java engineers who like TDD, CI/CD, and mission-driven work.

Employer: Trace3

Location: Remote from Tampa, FL (EST hours)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$27/hour

Weekend-heavy schedule supporting multiple client environments (O365, AD, VPNs). Good step if you have 2+ years in IT support and want remote work with growth potential.

Employer: NinjaOne

Location: Remote in FL (and select states)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (select states): $125,000–$170,000

Hands-on automation role using PowerShell, Python, Selenium, AWS, Ansible, and SQL to streamline partner services workflows. Great for a 2–4 year automation/scripting pro wanting “architect” scope without leaving the keyboard.

Employer: Lucayan Technology Solutions LLC

Location: Tampa, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time (pipeline for future openings)

Analyze social media and online information environments to support MISO and OSINT for defense missions. Requires active Secret clearance and 3+ years in social media/OSINT or info ops.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Mid-senior engineer role on Payments Common Core Services using Java, Spring Boot, microservices, REST, and AWS/Kubernetes. Good for someone with 3+ years in enterprise Java who likes AI-assisted dev tools.

Employer: The Judge Group

Location: Tampa, FL (fully onsite)

Type: Contract, 6–12+ months (temp-to-hire)

Senior Pega dev role (7+ years) with Java and PL/SQL in a large corporate environment. Strong fit if you’re deep in Pega 8.4+ and comfortable with Agile, CI/CD, and on-site work.

Employer: Chainlink Labs

Location: Remote (must overlap Eastern Time; Tampa-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Lead Chainlink’s insider risk function while staying hands-on with investigations and detections. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in insider risk/IR/DFIR and 2+ years leading a security investigations team.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Heavy-duty full-stack role: React/TypeScript + Node/Python/C#, Kafka or Pulsar, AWS & GCP, Docker/Kubernetes, and GitLab/Jenkins/Argo CD. SAFe Agile certification is required.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tampa, FL (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Use Python/SQL to build optimization, simulation, and forecasting models for supply chains. Great for data scientists with OR/supply chain experience and at least one cloud cert.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel up to 50%)

(consulting, travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000–$252,500

Blend tech and strategy for investment/wealth management clients, often around platforms like Aladdin, Charles River, Simcorp, etc. Good for consultants with 4+ years in investment management transformations.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—Tampa roles tend to move fast, especially the remote and hybrid ones.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.