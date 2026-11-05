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Tampa
💻 Tampa IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
5 days ago
Tampa’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of remote, hybrid, and on-site roles from junior help desk up to director and data science lead. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a good week to apply.
EUC & Digital Workspace Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Washington range listed $85,000–$115,000 (actual Tampa pay may differ)
Hands-on role building and supporting a 100% cloud-native digital workspace (Horizon Cloud on Azure, Intune, Workspace ONE, BeyondTrust, etc.). Great fit if you’re strong in EUC/VDI and want consulting work without heavy travel.
Identity Access Management Engineer
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: National range $85,000–$105,000
Own user lifecycle, access reviews, and IAM tooling (Entra ID, AD, ServiceNow). Ideal if you have 3+ years in IAM, Microsoft identity/Azure security certs, and like security + compliance work.
Senior Angular Developer
- Employer: Sira Consulting (Inc 5000)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
Front-end lead role modernizing JSPs into Angular with NGRX/Redux, micro frontends, and strong TypeScript/HTML/CSS. Good for someone who enjoys greenfield UI work and testing with Jasmine/Jest/Cypress.
Sr. Epic Beaker Analyst
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $121,000–$143,000
Lead Beaker CP build, testing, and go-live for enterprise lab implementations. Best for Epic Beaker pros with implementation and workflow experience who like long-term client delivery.
PLM (Centric/Flex) Functional Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200–$278,300
Manager role driving end-to-end PLM transformations (Centric/FlexPLM) across CPG, retail, footwear, and apparel. Great if you have 6+ years PLM delivery and want to lead multi-workstream programs.
Lead AI and Data Science Engineer II
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, ~15% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700–$197,800
Lead ML, deep learning, and LLM/RAG solutions on AWS/Databricks/Snowflake for government-focused products. Perfect for senior data scientists (8+ years) who want to both code and lead a team.
SITEC3 – Configuration Manager (MacDill AFB)
- Employer: Peraton
- Location: MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL (on-site DoD)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000–$138,000
Lead the CMDB and configuration management program for USSOCOM IT operations. Requires a Secret clearance (TS/SCI-capable) and strong ITIL/CMDB experience.
Precision Medicine Data Lead (AI Training)
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote (contract, Tampa-based applicants welcome)
- Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week
Fully remote role shaping AI for genomics and clinical data. Great for senior folks in healthcare/omics data who want flexible, part-time work with cutting-edge AI teams.
Cybersecurity Engineer SME
- Employer: GovCIO
- Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid, international travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $143,230–$145,000
Senior cyber engineering role supporting U.S. Government and FMS missions. Requires active SECRET clearance, strong RMF/NIST background, and ability to travel up to 40%.
Director, Deloitte Global Network Services
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (global role)
- Type: Full-time
Executive role leading Deloitte’s global hosting, data center networking, and GWAN strategy across Azure, AWS, and GCP. Best for leaders with 15+ years in infrastructure/networking and global team management.
Java Software Engineer – Mid Level
- Employer: USAA
- Location: Tampa, FL (in office 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,770–$179,240
Build a new investment services platform using Java, Go, APIs, OpenShift, Kafka, and Snowflake. Great for mid-level full-stack Java engineers who like TDD, CI/CD, and mission-driven work.
Service Desk Technician (Remote, EST)
- Employer: Trace3
- Location: Remote from Tampa, FL (EST hours)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$27/hour
Weekend-heavy schedule supporting multiple client environments (O365, AD, VPNs). Good step if you have 2+ years in IT support and want remote work with growth potential.
Enterprise Architect (Automation-Focused)
- Employer: NinjaOne
- Location: Remote in FL (and select states)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (select states): $125,000–$170,000
Hands-on automation role using PowerShell, Python, Selenium, AWS, Ansible, and SQL to streamline partner services workflows. Great for a 2–4 year automation/scripting pro wanting “architect” scope without leaving the keyboard.
Information Environment Analyst (Pipeline) – Secret Clearance
- Employer: Lucayan Technology Solutions LLC
- Location: Tampa, FL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time (pipeline for future openings)
Analyze social media and online information environments to support MISO and OSINT for defense missions. Requires active Secret clearance and 3+ years in social media/OSINT or info ops.
Software Engineer III – Java/AWS/Kubernetes
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
Mid-senior engineer role on Payments Common Core Services using Java, Spring Boot, microservices, REST, and AWS/Kubernetes. Good for someone with 3+ years in enterprise Java who likes AI-assisted dev tools.
PEGA Developer (Onsite)
- Employer: The Judge Group
- Location: Tampa, FL (fully onsite)
- Type: Contract, 6–12+ months (temp-to-hire)
Senior Pega dev role (7+ years) with Java and PL/SQL in a large corporate environment. Strong fit if you’re deep in Pega 8.4+ and comfortable with Agile, CI/CD, and on-site work.
Manager, Insider Trust
- Employer: Chainlink Labs
- Location: Remote (must overlap Eastern Time; Tampa-friendly)
- Type: Full-time
Lead Chainlink’s insider risk function while staying hands-on with investigations and detections. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in insider risk/IR/DFIR and 2+ years leading a security investigations team.
Full Stack Developer
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000
Heavy-duty full-stack role: React/TypeScript + Node/Python/C#, Kafka or Pulsar, AWS & GCP, Docker/Kubernetes, and GitLab/Jenkins/Argo CD. SAFe Agile certification is required.
Supply Chain Optimization Data Scientist – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200–$229,100
Use Python/SQL to build optimization, simulation, and forecasting models for supply chains. Great for data scientists with OR/supply chain experience and at least one cloud cert.
Senior Consultant, Industry Solutions – Investment Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000–$252,500
Blend tech and strategy for investment/wealth management clients, often around platforms like Aladdin, Charles River, Simcorp, etc. Good for consultants with 4+ years in investment management transformations.
If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—Tampa roles tend to move fast, especially the remote and hybrid ones.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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