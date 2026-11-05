🧑‍💼 Tampa HR Jobs With Multiple Openings, Up to $156K+

Tampa’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for folks with solid experience in recruiting, compensation, and employee relations. If you’re ready for your next step, these roles offer real responsibility and room to grow.

Employer: TSP, a Syneos Health company

TSP, a Syneos Health company Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior Life Science/Technology Recruiter role focused on software and embedded engineering talent for medical device clients. You’ll run full-cycle recruiting, partner closely with HR and hiring leaders, and use Workday ATS and modern sourcing tools in a fast-moving, collaborative environment.

Employer: IT Resources (professional services client)

(professional services client) Location: Hybrid/Remote – EST or CST; Tampa, FL hub

Type: Permanent / Direct Hire, Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$156,000 + 15% bonus

Lead enterprise-wide compensation programs for a growing professional services organization. You’ll own base pay structures, incentives, pay equity reviews, and annual planning, while partnering with HR and Finance. Role is mostly remote with some travel to Tampa and comes with a strong benefits package and 401(k) with employer contributions.

Employer: Zwicker & Associates, P.C.

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, full-benefit

Salary: $80,000–$90,000

Hands-on HR leader role at a national creditor rights law firm. You’ll support managers on employee relations, performance management, policy guidance, payroll changes, and onboarding, with a focus on building morale and retention. Includes medical, dental, vision, LTD, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in Tampa are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.