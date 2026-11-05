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Tampa
🍽️ Tampa Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12–$27/hr
5 days ago
Tampa’s food scene is booming, from casinos to boutique hotels and sushi bars. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, there are several solid options hiring right now.
Bartender - Casino Service Bar
- Employer: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix and serve drinks at a high-volume casino service bar while keeping the bar spotless and guests happy. Requires HS diploma, mixology certificate, and 2+ years high-volume bartending; must be comfortable with a loud, smoky casino environment and standing/lifting for long periods.
Deli Cook
- Employer: ISS World / Guckenheimer
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00 per hour
- Schedule: About 7:00 am – 3:00 pm, Mon–Fri
Daytime deli cook role with no late nights, doing prep and cooking for breakfast, lunch, and events. You’ll use large kitchen equipment, follow strict food safety rules, and keep the kitchen clean; 1+ year cooking experience or culinary education is expected.
Barback
- Employer: Dave & Buster's
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $11.98 – $14.00 per hour
Support bartenders by stocking, cleaning, and running food in a fun, game-filled environment. Great if you’re 18+, like fast-paced nights and weekends, and don’t mind lots of walking, lifting, and working in a noisy space.
Bartender
- Employer: Dave & Buster's / Main Event Entertainment
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $11.98 per hour (plus tips, not detailed)
Craft cocktails, pour beer, and serve food in a high-energy bar with games and events. Needs 6+ months bartending experience, age 21+, and availability for nights, weekends, and holidays; perks include discounts, free gameplay, and growth opportunities.
Early AM Prep Cook
- Employer: Ledra Holdings (Psomi)
- Location: Tampa, FL 33603
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour
- Schedule: About 3:00 am – 11:00 am
Join Psomi, a Michelin-recognized Greek American bakery and eatery, doing meticulous prep with fresh, local ingredients. Ideal if you’re an early bird who can follow recipes closely and wants room to grow in a quality-focused kitchen.
Housekeeper - ROOST Tampa
- Employer: Method Hospitality / Method Co.
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)
Keep a design-forward, apartment-style hotel spotless—cleaning rooms, kitchens, and public spaces to high standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can handle physical work (lifting, bending, standing), and want benefits, PTO, and growth in a boutique hospitality group.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Bocelli Modern Italian
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: From $16.00 per hour
Work in a trendy South Tampa Italian restaurant keeping dishes and kitchenware clean and ready. Hours vary week to week; you’ll work on-site and get an employee discount on food.
Sushi Chef - Downtown Tampa
- Employer: Soho Sushi / Nagi by SoHo Sushi
- Location: Tampa, FL (Kennedy Blvd or Downtown)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Salary: $800 – $1,100 per week
Experienced sushi chef role ( 2+ years required ) making maki, nigiri, sashimi, and Japanese-style apps while managing stock and keeping a spotless station. Great if you know your sushi, can work nights and weekends, and want to help build the reputation of a growing sushi brand.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tampa hospitality roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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