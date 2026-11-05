🍽️ Tampa Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12–$27/hr

Tampa’s food scene is booming, from casinos to boutique hotels and sushi bars. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix and serve drinks at a high-volume casino service bar while keeping the bar spotless and guests happy. Requires HS diploma, mixology certificate, and 2+ years high-volume bartending; must be comfortable with a loud, smoky casino environment and standing/lifting for long periods.

Employer: ISS World / Guckenheimer

Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 per hour

Schedule: About 7:00 am – 3:00 pm, Mon–Fri

Daytime deli cook role with no late nights, doing prep and cooking for breakfast, lunch, and events. You’ll use large kitchen equipment, follow strict food safety rules, and keep the kitchen clean; 1+ year cooking experience or culinary education is expected.

Employer: Dave & Buster's

Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: $11.98 – $14.00 per hour

Support bartenders by stocking, cleaning, and running food in a fun, game-filled environment. Great if you’re 18+, like fast-paced nights and weekends, and don’t mind lots of walking, lifting, and working in a noisy space.

Employer: Dave & Buster's / Main Event Entertainment

Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: $11.98 per hour (plus tips, not detailed)

Craft cocktails, pour beer, and serve food in a high-energy bar with games and events. Needs 6+ months bartending experience, age 21+, and availability for nights, weekends, and holidays; perks include discounts, free gameplay, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Ledra Holdings (Psomi)

Location: Tampa, FL 33603

Tampa, FL 33603 Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Schedule: About 3:00 am – 11:00 am

Join Psomi, a Michelin-recognized Greek American bakery and eatery, doing meticulous prep with fresh, local ingredients. Ideal if you’re an early bird who can follow recipes closely and wants room to grow in a quality-focused kitchen.

Employer: Method Hospitality / Method Co.

Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)

Not listed (hotel housekeeping role) Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Keep a design-forward, apartment-style hotel spotless—cleaning rooms, kitchens, and public spaces to high standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can handle physical work (lifting, bending, standing), and want benefits, PTO, and growth in a boutique hospitality group.

Employer: Bocelli Modern Italian

Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: From $16.00 per hour

Work in a trendy South Tampa Italian restaurant keeping dishes and kitchenware clean and ready. Hours vary week to week; you’ll work on-site and get an employee discount on food.

Employer: Soho Sushi / Nagi by SoHo Sushi

Location: Tampa, FL (Kennedy Blvd or Downtown)

Tampa, FL (Kennedy Blvd or Downtown) Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Salary: $800 – $1,100 per week

Experienced sushi chef role ( 2+ years required ) making maki, nigiri, sashimi, and Japanese-style apps while managing stock and keeping a spotless station. Great if you know your sushi, can work nights and weekends, and want to help build the reputation of a growing sushi brand.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tampa hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.