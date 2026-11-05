🎓 Several Tampa Education Jobs Paying Up to $18/hr

Tampa has some nice options right now if you like working with kids. These roles are hands-on, in-person, and don’t all require a college degree.

Employer: Keystone Children's Academy

Keystone Children's Academy Location: South Tampa, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, employee discount, paid time off, possible childcare assistance (based on availability)

Teach preschool and after-school kids using a set curriculum, help with lesson planning, and keep the classroom and playground clean and safe. Open to adults of all ages and people without a college degree, but you’ll need to pass Florida’s required background screening and live within driving distance (or relocate to Tampa before starting).

Employer: Little Flippers Swim School (LaFleur's Gymnastics & Little Flipper Swim School)

Little Flippers Swim School (LaFleur's Gymnastics & Little Flipper Swim School) Location: Tampa, FL 33624 (in person)

Type: Part-time, year-round

Part-time, year-round Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, referral program, bonus pay

Teach 1–7 year olds how to swim in a heated indoor salt-water pool (no sunburns, shallow water you can stand in). Great if you love kids and have high energy—swim or teaching experience helps but is not required; you just need to be 18+ with a high school diploma or equivalent and able to work afternoon/evening shifts Mon–Thu plus Saturday mornings.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.