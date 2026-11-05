🤝 Tampa Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tampa has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from medical social work to hands-on childcare and behavior support.

Here are a few community and social service roles worth a look:

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Temple Terrace (Tampa area), FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as part of a core care team supporting patients on dialysis, helping them handle the physical, emotional, and financial side of End Stage Renal Disease. This role offers long-term patient relationships, comprehensive benefits, paid training, and career growth in a large healthcare organization.

Employer: Private family (via Looking for a Home Chef listing)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $25.00/hour, ~8 hours/week

Every Friday from about 1:00 PM–9:00 PM caring for one infant in the family’s home, often with a parent on-site. Great fit if you’re CPR/First Aid certified, love babies, and want a steady, long-term weekly gig with one family.

Employer: Alternate Horizons LLC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Weekend / other schedule, in-person

Salary: $20.00–$26.00/hour

Provide ABA-based behavioral therapy to children and individuals with developmental disabilities, including autism. This role comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement, and is a strong option if you want to grow in behavioral health while making a direct impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.