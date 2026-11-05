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🤝 Tampa Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings
Tampa has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from medical social work to hands-on childcare and behavior support.
Here are a few community and social service roles worth a look:
Social Worker – Dialysis Care
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Temple Terrace (Tampa area), FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as part of a core care team supporting patients on dialysis, helping them handle the physical, emotional, and financial side of End Stage Renal Disease. This role offers long-term patient relationships, comprehensive benefits, paid training, and career growth in a large healthcare organization.
Part-Time Babysitter – Fridays for 4-Month-Old
- Employer: Private family (via Looking for a Home Chef listing)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Salary: $25.00/hour, ~8 hours/week
Every Friday from about 1:00 PM–9:00 PM caring for one infant in the family’s home, often with a parent on-site. Great fit if you’re CPR/First Aid certified, love babies, and want a steady, long-term weekly gig with one family.
Weekend Behavior Technician
- Employer: Alternate Horizons LLC
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Weekend / other schedule, in-person
- Salary: $20.00–$26.00/hour
Provide ABA-based behavioral therapy to children and individuals with developmental disabilities, including autism. This role comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement, and is a strong option if you want to grow in behavioral health while making a direct impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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