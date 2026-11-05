📋 Tampa Admin & Clerical Roundup: Multiple Roles From $22–$60/hr

Tampa’s admin scene is busy right now—healthcare, logistics, and local businesses are all hiring. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some solid options.

Employer: BayCare Health System

Location: Tampa, FL (3001 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Sunday–Wednesday, 9:00 AM–7:30 PM, every weekend

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role greeting and registering patients, entering insurance info, and helping with admissions. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, strong people skills, and want full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help).

Employer: BayCare Health System

Location: Tampa, FL (102 S Dale Mabry Hwy)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM, every weekend

Salary: Not listed

More advanced registration role at a free‑standing ER. You’ll handle tougher registration issues, help with staffing schedules, train new team members, and support process improvements. Best for someone with 4–5 years hospital/healthcare registration experience.

Employer: DG Glass & Trade (client-facing corporate office role)

Location: Tampa, FL 33607 – onsite

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: About $60,000/year DOE

High-end front desk + office manager role supporting executives, trustees, donors, and visitors. You’ll run daily office operations, help with HR onboarding and engagement, and coordinate meetings and events—ideal if you have 5+ years corporate office management/admin, polished communication, and strong MS Office skills.

Employer: Health Business Growth Collective

Location: Near Tampa, FL 33629 (hybrid remote)

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Flexible, about 5–15 hours/week

Salary: $25.00/hour

Support a busy professional and household with scheduling, research, vendors, and personal projects. Great if you want flexible hours, have 1+ year PA/EA/admin experience, and are comfortable working independently. Must live close enough to handle in-person tasks.

Employer: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Location: Tampa, FL (travel to clinics around Tampa Bay)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Busy medical admin role supporting a physician: scheduling, surgery coordination, patient calls, forms, and travel arrangements. Good for someone with medical/administrative experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and flexibility to travel between clinic locations and work extended hours when needed.

Employer: MCS – Government Services (Elevate Florida Program)

Location: Tampa Bay area (remote with local site visits)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support FEMA-funded home elevation and reconstruction projects by organizing bids, project records, subcontractor files, and payment packages. Best for someone with 2+ years admin/coordinator experience in construction or government contracting, strong Excel/SharePoint skills, and a solid home office setup.

Employer: A American Container & Trailer Leasing

Location: Tampa, FL – in person

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$25.00/hour

You’ll be the right hand to the VP of engineering: track all active projects, manage the calendar, handle customer and vendor calls, prepare quotes, and keep inventory and paperwork organized. Great fit if you’re detail‑obsessed, comfortable juggling many tasks, and want steady work with benefits and bonuses.

Employer: BakeMark

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Order-processing and office support role for a long‑standing bakery ingredients company. You’ll enter and review orders, handle customer item issues, support credit/invoicing, and back up will‑call and other office tasks. Good for someone with 1–3 years admin experience and solid Excel skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.