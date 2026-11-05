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📋 Tampa Admin & Clerical Roundup: Multiple Roles From $22–$60/hr
Tampa’s admin scene is busy right now—healthcare, logistics, and local businesses are all hiring. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some solid options.
Registrar – St. Joseph’s Hospital
Employer: BayCare Health System
Location: Tampa, FL (3001 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Schedule: Sunday–Wednesday, 9:00 AM–7:30 PM, every weekend
Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role greeting and registering patients, entering insurance info, and helping with admissions. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, strong people skills, and want full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help).
Registrar Coordinator – South Tampa ER
Employer: BayCare Health System
Location: Tampa, FL (102 S Dale Mabry Hwy)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM, every weekend
Salary: Not listed
More advanced registration role at a free‑standing ER. You’ll handle tougher registration issues, help with staffing schedules, train new team members, and support process improvements. Best for someone with 4–5 years hospital/healthcare registration experience.
Guest Services Concierge / Office Operations Specialist
Employer: DG Glass & Trade (client-facing corporate office role)
Location: Tampa, FL 33607 – onsite
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
Salary: About $60,000/year DOE
High-end front desk + office manager role supporting executives, trustees, donors, and visitors. You’ll run daily office operations, help with HR onboarding and engagement, and coordinate meetings and events—ideal if you have 5+ years corporate office management/admin, polished communication, and strong MS Office skills.
Personal Assistant (Hybrid, Part-Time)
Employer: Health Business Growth Collective
Location: Near Tampa, FL 33629 (hybrid remote)
Type: Part-time
Schedule: Flexible, about 5–15 hours/week
Salary: $25.00/hour
Support a busy professional and household with scheduling, research, vendors, and personal projects. Great if you want flexible hours, have 1+ year PA/EA/admin experience, and are comfortable working independently. Must live close enough to handle in-person tasks.
Administrative Assistant – Orthopaedic Practice
Employer: Florida Orthopaedic Institute
Location: Tampa, FL (travel to clinics around Tampa Bay)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: Not listed
Busy medical admin role supporting a physician: scheduling, surgery coordination, patient calls, forms, and travel arrangements. Good for someone with medical/administrative experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and flexibility to travel between clinic locations and work extended hours when needed.
Program Administrator – Government Services (Remote/Local)
Employer: MCS – Government Services (Elevate Florida Program)
Location: Tampa Bay area (remote with local site visits)
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Support FEMA-funded home elevation and reconstruction projects by organizing bids, project records, subcontractor files, and payment packages. Best for someone with 2+ years admin/coordinator experience in construction or government contracting, strong Excel/SharePoint skills, and a solid home office setup.
Executive Assistant to VP – Containers & Trailers
Employer: A American Container & Trailer Leasing
Location: Tampa, FL – in person
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22.00–$25.00/hour
You’ll be the right hand to the VP of engineering: track all active projects, manage the calendar, handle customer and vendor calls, prepare quotes, and keep inventory and paperwork organized. Great fit if you’re detail‑obsessed, comfortable juggling many tasks, and want steady work with benefits and bonuses.
Clerk, Administration – Bakery Supply Company
Employer: BakeMark
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Order-processing and office support role for a long‑standing bakery ingredients company. You’ll enter and review orders, handle customer item issues, support credit/invoicing, and back up will‑call and other office tasks. Good for someone with 1–3 years admin experience and solid Excel skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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