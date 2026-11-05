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Tampa
Free film screening for National Recycling Day
4 days ago
On Sunday, November 15, Tampa Theatre will host a free screening of the Academy Award-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher to celebrate National Recycling Day. The first 100 people who sign up will receive free popcorn and drink vouchers. More information: https://t.co/44dLIiV68D
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tampa
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