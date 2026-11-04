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⚖️ Tampa Legal & Compliance: Multiple $120K–$215K+ Openings
Tampa’s legal market is hot right now, especially for litigators, labor & employment, and partners with a book of business. If you’re Florida-barred and open to a move, this week has some strong options.
Insurance Defense Civil Litigation Associate (Hybrid)
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)
- Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid)
- Salary: $145,000–$175,000
- Type: Full-time, Associate
Defend insurance carriers and insureds in civil cases, handle pleadings, discovery, depositions, and hearings, and work closely with partners on strategy. Best for 3–6 year Florida-barred litigators who want strong pay plus a hybrid schedule.
Civil Litigation Attorney (Hybrid)
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)
- Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid)
- Salary: $140,000–$175,000
- Type: Full-time, Associate
Broad civil litigation role with hearings, depositions, motions, and case management across varied matters. A good fit if you have 3–7 years of civil litigation and want a well-rounded docket plus hybrid flexibility.
Compliance Attorney – Conflicts & Professional Responsibility
- Employer: Plona Partners (for a premier global AmLaw firm)
- Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Salary: $125,000–$145,000
- Type: Full-time, Attorney
Unique chance to move into law firm risk management and ethics—conflicts, lateral onboarding, ethical screens, and global professional responsibility work. Ideal for Florida-barred attorneys with 2+ years in conflicts, OGC, or similar compliance roles.
Bodily Injury Claims Examiner
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Investigate and resolve auto bodily injury liability claims, assess coverage and liability, spot potential fraud, and negotiate settlements. Good for experienced BI adjusters who like complex files and detailed investigations.
Real Estate Partner – Lateral Opportunity
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)
- Location: Florida (Flexible), Tampa-based growth
- Salary: Partner-level, performance-driven compensation
- Type: Full-time, Partner/Shareholder
Platform play for a Commercial Real Estate Partner with a $500K+ portable book. Focus on acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, and financing with strong marketing and operational support.
Corporate / Tax Partner – Lateral Opportunity
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)
- Location: Florida (Flexible), Tampa-focused expansion
- Salary: Partner compensation tied to originations/collections
- Type: Full-time, Partner/Senior Counsel
Growth-oriented firm seeking a Corporate and/or Tax Partner with a $500K+ book. Work on M&A, entity structuring, and tax planning with flexible partnership structures and strong institutional support.
Labor & Employment Partner – Lateral Opportunity
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)
- Location: Florida (Flexible), Tampa growth
- Salary: Performance-driven partner compensation
- Type: Full-time, Partner/Shareholder
Management-side Labor & Employment Partner role for someone with a $500K+ portable book. Mix of counseling, employment litigation, wage-and-hour, and restrictive covenants on a collaborative, growth-focused platform.
Labor & Employment Associate
- Employer: LJW Solutions (for an employer-side practice)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Salary: $170,000–$215,000 + benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing
- Type: Full-time, Associate
Employer-side L&E role with a mix of counseling and litigation: agency investigations, wage-and-hour, policies, handbooks, and court work. Great for 2+ year L&E associates wanting direct client contact and earlier responsibility than biglaw.
Civil Litigation Defense Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for a large civil defense firm)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Salary: $120,000–$180,000
- Type: Full-time, Senior Attorney
Senior role at a large Florida defense firm handling high-exposure product and premises liability cases from intake through trial. Includes mentoring juniors, strong trial practice, bonus potential, unlimited PTO, and 401(k) with match.
Senior Corporate Paralegal
- Employer: Ferguson (Fortune 500)
- Location: Remote until 2027, then Tampa, FL office
- Salary: $6,374.70–$10,450.00 per month (bonus eligible)
- Type: Full-time, Senior Paralegal
High-responsibility governance and board-support role reporting to the CLO & Corporate Secretary. Handle board/committee materials, shareholder matters, insider trading compliance, and annual meeting logistics for a public company.
Associate Attorney – Commercial Real Estate & Finance Transactions
- Employer: DarrowEverett LLP
- Location: Tampa, FL (also Boca Raton or Coral Gables)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Associate
Transactional role covering commercial real estate, lending, and finance for developers, investors, lenders, and borrowers. Best for 3–7 year Florida-barred attorneys who enjoy complex deals, LIHTC/affordable housing work, and heavy document drafting.
In-House Counsel – Real Estate & Private Lending
- Employer: Coastal Pointe Homes / Coastal Equity Funding
- Location: Tampa, FL (in-office)
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
- Type: Full-time, In-house Counsel
Hands-on in-house role across real estate development and private lending—contracts, transactions, litigation management, and operational risk. Great fit if you have strong contract drafting + civil litigation experience and want to help build an internal legal function.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these recruiters and firms are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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