⚖️ Tampa Legal & Compliance: Multiple $120K–$215K+ Openings

Tampa’s legal market is hot right now, especially for litigators, labor & employment, and partners with a book of business. If you’re Florida-barred and open to a move, this week has some strong options.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)

gpac (recruiting for a law firm) Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $145,000–$175,000

Type: Full-time, Associate

Defend insurance carriers and insureds in civil cases, handle pleadings, discovery, depositions, and hearings, and work closely with partners on strategy. Best for 3–6 year Florida-barred litigators who want strong pay plus a hybrid schedule.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)

gpac (recruiting for a law firm) Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $140,000–$175,000

Type: Full-time, Associate

Broad civil litigation role with hearings, depositions, motions, and case management across varied matters. A good fit if you have 3–7 years of civil litigation and want a well-rounded docket plus hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Plona Partners (for a premier global AmLaw firm)

(for a premier global AmLaw firm) Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

(hybrid, 3 days onsite) Salary: $125,000–$145,000

Type: Full-time, Attorney

Unique chance to move into law firm risk management and ethics—conflicts, lateral onboarding, ethical screens, and global professional responsibility work. Ideal for Florida-barred attorneys with 2+ years in conflicts, OGC, or similar compliance roles.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Investigate and resolve auto bodily injury liability claims, assess coverage and liability, spot potential fraud, and negotiate settlements. Good for experienced BI adjusters who like complex files and detailed investigations.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)

gpac (recruiting for a law firm) Location: Florida (Flexible), Tampa-based growth

Salary: Partner-level, performance-driven compensation

Type: Full-time, Partner/Shareholder

Platform play for a Commercial Real Estate Partner with a $500K+ portable book. Focus on acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, and financing with strong marketing and operational support.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)

gpac (recruiting for a law firm) Location: Florida (Flexible), Tampa-focused expansion

Salary: Partner compensation tied to originations/collections

Type: Full-time, Partner/Senior Counsel

Growth-oriented firm seeking a Corporate and/or Tax Partner with a $500K+ book. Work on M&A, entity structuring, and tax planning with flexible partnership structures and strong institutional support.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)

gpac (recruiting for a law firm) Location: Florida (Flexible), Tampa growth

Salary: Performance-driven partner compensation

Type: Full-time, Partner/Shareholder

Management-side Labor & Employment Partner role for someone with a $500K+ portable book. Mix of counseling, employment litigation, wage-and-hour, and restrictive covenants on a collaborative, growth-focused platform.

Employer: LJW Solutions (for an employer-side practice)

(for an employer-side practice) Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: $170,000–$215,000 + benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing

Type: Full-time, Associate

Employer-side L&E role with a mix of counseling and litigation: agency investigations, wage-and-hour, policies, handbooks, and court work. Great for 2+ year L&E associates wanting direct client contact and earlier responsibility than biglaw.

Employer: Jobot (for a large civil defense firm)

(for a large civil defense firm) Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: $120,000–$180,000

Type: Full-time, Senior Attorney

Senior role at a large Florida defense firm handling high-exposure product and premises liability cases from intake through trial. Includes mentoring juniors, strong trial practice, bonus potential, unlimited PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Ferguson (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Remote until 2027, then Tampa, FL office

Salary: $6,374.70–$10,450.00 per month (bonus eligible)

(bonus eligible) Type: Full-time, Senior Paralegal

High-responsibility governance and board-support role reporting to the CLO & Corporate Secretary. Handle board/committee materials, shareholder matters, insider trading compliance, and annual meeting logistics for a public company.

Employer: DarrowEverett LLP

Location: Tampa, FL (also Boca Raton or Coral Gables)

(also Boca Raton or Coral Gables) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Associate

Transactional role covering commercial real estate, lending, and finance for developers, investors, lenders, and borrowers. Best for 3–7 year Florida-barred attorneys who enjoy complex deals, LIHTC/affordable housing work, and heavy document drafting.

Employer: Coastal Pointe Homes / Coastal Equity Funding

Location: Tampa, FL (in-office)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Type: Full-time, In-house Counsel

Hands-on in-house role across real estate development and private lending—contracts, transactions, litigation management, and operational risk. Great fit if you have strong contract drafting + civil litigation experience and want to help build an internal legal function.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these recruiters and firms are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.