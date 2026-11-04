🚔 Tampa Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Security Roles

Tampa’s security scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level guards to specialized investigation and K9 roles. If you’re steady under pressure and like protecting people, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.83/hour + canine stipend

Work with a trained K9 partner to detect explosives at corporate sites, docks, vehicles, and open areas. Paid training and no prior K9 experience required, but you’ll need 2+ years military, law enforcement, or corrections, a private vehicle, and housing for the dog.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive total rewards package (salary shared during hiring)

Support senior investigators by handling high-volume financial crime cases involving scams and elder/vulnerable adult exploitation. Good fit if you have 2+ years in financial crimes or vulnerable adult investigations, strong writing skills for SARs, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes case work.

Employer: Inner Parish Security Corporation (IPSC)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour, weekly pay, daily pay available

Patrol a Walmart parking lot, deter crime, and write basic reports. You’ll need to be 21+, have an active FL unarmed security license, valid driver’s license with clean record, and be able to stand and walk for long periods on a rotating day/night schedule.

Employer: Hard Rock International / Seminole Gaming

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (benefits vary by status)

Provide security on the casino and hotel floor, escort money transfers, respond to incidents, and help guests with directions. Great if you have 1+ year guest service, can handle a busy, smoky, noisy environment, and want flexible, event-based hours.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Not stated (ongoing schedule with 1st & 3rd shifts, weekends required)

Not stated (ongoing schedule with 1st & 3rd shifts, weekends required) Pay: $18.50/hour, DailyPay available

Mobile response role with changing assignments: patrols, access control, incident response, and reports. You’ll need an active Florida Class D license, be 21+ with a clean driving record, and be ready for open availability including weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.