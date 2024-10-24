Pasco woman killed after falling out of pickup, getting hit by car

A woman was killed in a traffic crash in Pasco County early Thursday morning.

A 38-year-old Port Richey woman was killed early Thursday morning after she fell out of a Ford F150 on Ridge Road in Pasco County and was hit by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The incident occurred at 12:52 a.m. at the intersection of Lemon Road in Pasco County. A 34-year-old Port Richey man was driving west on Ridge when he turned left and the woman fell out of the truck, troopers said.

She was struck by a Kia K5 driven by a 21-year-old Spring Hill man, who was going east on Ridge.

The woman died at the scene. Neither driver was injured, troopers said.

No other details, including the names of the people involved, were immediately released.