Amid hurricane destruction on Manasota Key, ancient signs of an ever-changing Florida

Suzanne Geimer walks away from her home, destroyed by Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key in Englewood. It was a two-story home but due to storm surge, the second floor collapsed onto the first floor. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

MANASOTA KEY — The first thing residents brought up is how back-to-back hurricanes cut a big new hole through their thin barrier island.

They stood among the human-made structures destroyed by hurricanes Helene and Milton — sand-filled mobile homes crumpled like cans, wave-crumbled roads and collapsed houses washed clean off their foundations. And while that damage was, for some, too painful to even discuss, it was maybe on some level expected. They at least could wrap their heads around it.

But the channel opened by Milton challenged the very idea of the island they loved. It left them stunned.

A new pass now flowed between the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway, cutting off almost the entirety of Stump Pass Beach State Park at the island’s southern end. People piloted boats through the pass where days earlier the covered picnic tables stood along the park’s beloved walking trail.

“Manasota (Key) is two islands now,” said Jennifer Sommer, a longtime seasonal resident from Wisconsin standing on a street lined with busted up furniture damaged by flooding. “Milton Pass is what they’re calling it. It’s unbelievable.”

Jennifer Sommer, left, and Diana Kmiec talk about the damage to their area from hurricanes Helene and Milton on Mockingbird Street on Manasota Key in Englewood. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Stump Pass, the park’s namesake channel about a mile south of the new one, was itself formed by hurricanes in the 1920s, but no one on this island today can remember a time before it existed.

• • •

Florida always changes. The reminders feel especially clear on Manasota Key, which sustained some of the worst damage in the recent storms.

Residents say the place reminds them of “old Florida,” because unlike the bustling beaches around it, the sleepy key’s mid-century inns, small family-owned resorts and quaint bungalows recall an era when developers were beginning to build big on Florida’s coast. The main road that bisects the 11-mile-long island is two lanes. There is a tiny cluster of beach bars, though it is unclear when any will reopen.

The island has changed, though. Many of the houses are new construction, built high on pillars or stilts in anticipation of the rising seas and surge. While some remain, residents said, many of the older folks who lived on the island full time and passed older houses down to family members are gone.

Along Shore View Drive, a 4,500-square-foot home built in 2013 had taken some damage; the elevator was out of commission. But the 900-square-foot cottage next door, built in 1962, had been knocked clear off its foundation and turned into rubble. All that was recognizable was the roof, which sat separately, upside down, in a neighbor’s backyard.

The damaged home of Rawy Shediac, pictured in background, with his neighbor’s roof and pieces of homes in his yard after Hurricane Milton on Manasota Key in Englewood. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Hurricanes will accelerate that change from old to new, smaller to bigger, said Rawy Shediac, 73, who has owned a home on the island for 16 years.

“Eventually, this place is going to look like Naples,” said Shediac, referring to the more bustling coastal city to the south. “Anyone who builds here, they’re going to build bigger and build up.

“I’m from Cairo, if I go back to where I used to play soccer as a boy, it’s full of cars now. Things change. Not necessarily for the best, but you have to accept it.”

An aerial drone view of a home belonging to Rawy Shediac with the roof and pieces of a neighbor’s home in his yard after Hurricane Milton. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Down the street, Tom and Suzanne Geimer, both 77, picked through the rubble of their completely collapsed house and adjoining rental units next door. After Helene flooded their properties, they’d rented a dumpster and started ripping out drywall to make repairs. Then Milton came. The dumpster floated across the island. There would be no repairing their house.

Tom Geimer shook his head looking at it. He pointed down.

“Those are solid concrete and steel beams, do you know how strong those are?” he said. “And the water just blew it up. Imploded it.”

Damage to Angler's Resort Condominiums, 1385 Gulf Blvd, on Manasota Key. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

At the nearby Beach Croft motel, sand pushed ashore by the surge was piled so high it was nearly up to a doorknob. Asphalt roads close to the beach had crumbled.

Outside another beachfront home sat a pile of boulders that had been erected as a barrier to break waves crashing over the beach. Instead, Milton’s surge had crashed several of the boulders through the house like wrecking balls.

Around the corner, block buildings had caved in, surrounding a small rental unit built in the 1950s that remained intact, though flooded.

“I’m calling it the little house that could,” said the owner, Ohio resident Michael Morley, 62. “Ian, Irma, Debbie, Helene and Milton, it’s still here.”

• • •

There is old Florida, and then there is ancient Florida.

Three hundred or so yards off Manasota Key, on formerly dry land now submerged by the Gulf of Mexico, lies a Native American burial ground and the only underwater archaeological site of its kind, discovered in 2016.

Around 8,000 years ago, the site was a freshwater pond surrounded by dry land 9 feet above sea level. Archaeologists believe it was used for generations over a 1,000-year span. The site, the exact location of which is not publicized, is a reminder that Florida’s coastline in the area once extended out much farther.

John McCarthy, the vice president of history for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and frequent lecturer on the offshore site, said he believes that the people who built shell mounds along Florida’s coast did so to get above high tides and storm surge. Historic Spanish Point, a Selby campus, was built up 18 feet above sea level by early inhabitants, which helped it weather the recent hurricanes.

Hurricane Milton carved a new channel through Manasota Key in Englewood that some are calling "Milton Pass." [ Courtesy of Sun-Kissed Salt Photography ]

“They ate the delectable scallops, they enjoyed the clams and the whelk,” he said. “And they’re recycling that shell material into building a foundation for a city.”

One thing the evidence suggests they did not do, though, was make a permanent home at the beach the way modern Floridians do.

“They went out there, they took turtle eggs and gathered clams, and they feasted there, there’s evidence for that,” McCarthy said. “But there are no large scale mound complexes on the barrier islands. That suggests they saw the barrier islands as barrier islands, and they saw the mainland as the safe place to live.”

But the allure of the beach is strong.

Teresa Swartz moved here from Indiana five years ago, shortly after vacationing on Manasota Key. She got a job managing the Circle K, the lone convenience store on the island, so she could look out the window and see a sparkling beach vista.

A sign that reads “Life’s a Beach Enjoy the Waves” along with an American Flag placed in the yard along the street in front of the home of Michael Morley after Hurricane Milton on Manasota Key in Englewood. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

A week after Milton, she helped clean out the store, directing contractors making repairs. The beach view had been obscured by a mountain of sand three stories high, cleaned out of the streets. Dump trucks kept adding more and more.

“We’re addicted to sunshine,” Swartz said. “We’ll rebuild. Step by step. But there will be those who ask themselves, how much stress can the body and mind take.”

• • •

A week after the hurricanes, a woman paced on the beach, alone, stooping occasionally to pluck a black, fossilized shark’s tooth from the sand.

This stretch of Florida’s west coast is sometimes called the shark tooth hunting capital of the world. In prehistoric times, the area teemed with sharks. Their cartilage skeletons did not last, but their teeth did, becoming part of a deep fossil layer the region sits upon. As the beach erodes — sped by powerful storms ― teeth tens of thousands to millions of years old are dislodged.

The most prized belong to the megalodon, a shark the size of a semi truck trailer that went extinct 2.6 million years ago. Megalodon teeth have been found inland up the Peace River, a reminder that the entire state was once underwater.

I asked the woman if she could comment on the damage to Manasota Key.

“I, I can’t,” she said. “I lived right there.” She gestured behind herself, never looking up from the sand, where it seemed the hurricane had revealed a lot of teeth.

The Castaways Condominiums, 2240 N Beach Rd, were damaged by Hurricane Milton on Manasota Key. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

It was unclear if she was gesturing toward the beachfront mobile home park where it seemed every unit had been ripped open by wind and water, or the two-story condo, where almost the entire ground floor had washed away, but somehow the second story was still hanging there, sagging slightly as a curtain flapped in the wind through a blown out window.

“Devastation,” she called out. “That’s all I can say.”

The woman bent to pluck another ancient tooth from the sand.