MLB ‘hopeful’ of Rays finding interim home in the Tampa Bay area

With the Rays' home for 2025 uncertain, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says, "The easiest thing is always to stay in the market where the clubs are anchored, if we can manage it.” [ Times ]

Major League Baseball’s initial preference is to keep the Rays playing in the Tampa Bay area pending full assessment of the damage to Tropicana Field caused by Hurricane Milton.

Discussions and decisions to address that issue will follow official assessments of the damage and estimates on the cost/insurance coverage and timeline to do repairs — including replacing the roof — on the stadium that is slated to be demolished after the 2027 season as the Rays move into a planned new stadium on an adjacent site.

The assessment work already has started with St.