Changes ahead for Medicare enrollment in 2025

Here’s what Tampa Bay residents who qualify for Medicare need to know before enrollment begins Oct. 15 [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Medicare will undergo significant changes in 2025 that could affect many of the more than 67 million Americans participating in the federal health insurance program for those 65 and older. Some changes will be welcome, such as a reduction in out-of-pocket drug costs. Others, such as potentially higher premiums on some Medicare Advantage Plans, call for careful study.

Enjoy unlimited access to tampabay.com for only $3 for 3 months.

Medicare 2025: See the Medicare Advantage and standalone drug plans9 minutes ago• Health

Changes ahead for Medicare enrollment in 20259 minutes ago• Health

Prostate Shrinking Trick Stuns Urologists-Discover the Simple Fix [Watch!]

Oregon: New Policy for "Senior Drivers"

This Easy "Water Trick" Helps You Burn Stubborn Belly Fat. (Without Starving!)

4 Warning Signs of Dementia (#3 is Scary)

", 1, 100); //ms intervals } else { rcel.innerHTML = "

Prostate Shrinking Trick Stuns Urologists-Discover the Simple Fix [Watch!]

x

x

Oregon: New Policy for "Senior Drivers"

x

x

This Easy "Water Trick" Helps You Burn Stubborn Belly Fat. (Without Starving!)

x

4 Warning Signs of Dementia (#3 is Scary)

x

"; } var rcsc = document.getElementById("rc_355"); if (rcsc) rcsc.parentNode.replaceChild(rcel, rcsc); var RevContentLoader = RevContentLoader || {}; var rc_p_uuid = rc_p_uuid || "8031cd6b-428b-43c3-8503-74e614b58407"; rc_loaded_widgets.push(133708); RevContentLoader[rcel.id] = function(id) { var rc2js = document.getElementById("rc2js"); var rc2css = document.getElementById("rc2css"); rc_loader_runs++; if (rc_loader_runs < (60000 / 100) && typeof(rcjq) === "undefined" && typeof(RevContentLoader[rcel.id]) === "function") { setTimeout(function(){ if (typeof(RevContentLoader[id](id)) === "function") RevContentLoader[id](id); }, 100); } else if (typeof(rcjq) === "function") { rcjq("#" + id).revContent({"disable_viewability": false, "reactions_enabled": false}, {"pid": rc_p_uuid, "iid":"3a9ed377-f0c4-4b6d-9898-b45667cc7a41", "loaded_widgets": rc_loaded_widgets, "interest_text" : ""}); setTimeout(function(){ if(rc_loader_runs < rc_loader_limit && rcjq("#" + id ).find(".rc-item:first").height() == 0) { RevContentLoader[id](id); } }, 1200); } }; RevContentLoader[rcel.id](rcel.id); var provider = 0; var do_branding = "1";