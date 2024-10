Cold front moving through Florida brings nice weather, keeps new storms at bay

These are the two weather systems that forecasters were monitoring for development on Friday morning. A cold front is expected to keep them both away from Florida. [ National Hurricane Center ]

The cold front sweeping over Florida and the Gulf Coast is doing more than bringing a chill to the air; it’s steering any potential new storms away.

The National Hurricane Center once again dropped the chances that the disturbance in the Atlantic could develop into a tropical depression or storm anytime soon. As of Friday morning, the likelihood of formation was at 10% for the next two or seven days.

While forecasters said development is “not expected,” the system could bring some rain as it moves quickly west over the Caribbean this weekend.

The other disturbance the hurricane center is watching has a much better chance of strengthening — 50% over the next...