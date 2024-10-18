Tampa Bay area schools rushed to reopen after Milton. Was it too soon?

Pinellas Park High principal Jeffrey Lawson inspects efforts to dry out his school’s auditorium, which was flooded by Hurricane Milton, on Oct. 15, 2024 — a day before students were to return to classes after seven days off for the storm. [ JEFFREY S. SOLOCHEK | Times ]

As soon as the wind and rain of Hurricane Milton passed Tampa Bay, work crews headed to schools to tackle ripped-up roofs, flooded floors and other damages caused by the storm.

Their goal: To get campuses ready for students to resume classes as soon as possible.

“It is critical to be back in school,” Pinellas County schools superintendent Kevin Hendrick said as maintenance teams removed soaked carpet tiles Tuesday at Pinellas Park High School.