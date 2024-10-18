Open in App
    Tampa Bay area schools rushed to reopen after Milton. Was it too soon?

    By Jeffrey S. Solochek,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgyUq_0wBwOO6m00
    Pinellas Park High principal Jeffrey Lawson inspects efforts to dry out his school’s auditorium, which was flooded by Hurricane Milton, on Oct. 15, 2024 — a day before students were to return to classes after seven days off for the storm. [ JEFFREY S. SOLOCHEK | Times ]

    As soon as the wind and rain of Hurricane Milton passed Tampa Bay, work crews headed to schools to tackle ripped-up roofs, flooded floors and other damages caused by the storm.

    Their goal: To get campuses ready for students to resume classes as soon as possible.

    “It is critical to be back in school,” Pinellas County schools superintendent Kevin Hendrick said as maintenance teams removed soaked carpet tiles Tuesday at Pinellas Park High School.

    skip france
    1d ago
    No, don't let them get any dumber by skipping school again. They got so dumb after covid, they can't sign their name on a paper, most can't even count to 10, don't pull another covid game.
    kei
    1d ago
    Yes it was too soon
