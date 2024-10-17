Open in App
    Florida’s election police are targeting direct democracy | Column

    2 days ago
    Abortion rights advocates march and rally in support of the Yes On 4 campaign in downtown Orlando in April. [ WILLIE J. ALLEN JR. | Orlando Sentinel ]

    Florida’s ballot initiative process has long been a beacon of direct democracy, a way for everyday Floridians to make their voices heard when politicians fail to represent their values. This process has enabled the public to pass landmark amendments on issues ranging from minimum wage increases to voting rights.

    Juanica Fernandes is the executive director of State Voices Florida, a partner-focused nonprofit civic engagement organization whose mission is to engage Florida’s historically underrepresented communities in the democratic process. [ State Voices Florida ]

    Amendment 4 — a new constitutional amendment aimed at securing abortion access — underwent a rigorous governmental approval process. But now, the state’s recently created election police force is investigating that same petition process as a tool to attack democracy. The Florida Secretary of State is also pushing highly dubious “fraud” claims while providing no evidence that anything was done wrong.

    The amendment process, which allows citizens to propose changes to the state constitution, is legal and a critical part of our democracy. The sheer number of signatures required for an amendment to make it onto the ballot, combined with the hurdles of fundraising and organizing, ensure that only proposals with broad public support can succeed.

    The petition drive for Amendment 4 reflects just such a groundswell of public support. But rather than respecting the people’s will, state officials are using law enforcement to quash this effort.

    Let’s be clear: This investigation isn’t about anything except power and control.

    The petition process is already difficult enough without the added threat of government interference. Petition gatherers must navigate Florida’s sprawling geography, inclement weather and hostile political climate to collect signatures from hundreds of thousands of voters. Yet, instead of celebrating Floridians’ dedication to civic engagement, the election police are turning these citizens into targets.

    This kind of political interference erodes public trust in the very institutions meant to serve us. Investigating petition fraud, especially when there’s no substantial evidence to warrant it, is a deliberate attempt to scare off organizers and stifle grassroots movements.

    We cannot allow this abuse of power to go unchecked. Floridians deserve to have their voices heard — whether on reproductive health or any other issue they feel strongly about.

    Amendment 4 is about more than abortion. It’s about limiting government interference in our health care by preserving our freedoms as Floridians. But even more broadly, it’s about protecting our democratic system itself. If the state continues to weaponize law enforcement to interfere with ballot initiatives, we lose one of the most powerful tools we have to hold our government accountable.

    Floridians from all walks of life have used the petition process to shape policy when their elected officials refused to act. It’s a vital part of our democracy, one that cannot be allowed to fall victim to partisan power plays. Some may not like what Amendment 4 represents, but you cannot deny the right of Floridians to have a say in their governance.

    Floridians should be able to trust that their efforts to effect change won’t be met with state interference, intimidation or investigation. The future of direct democracy in Florida depends on it.

    Juanica Fernandes is the executive director of State Voices Florida, a partner-focused nonprofit civic engagement organization whose mission is to engage Florida’s historically underrepresented communities in the democratic process.

