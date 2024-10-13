Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tampa Bay Times

    Are Floridians allowed to say ‘climate change’ yet? | Letters

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fz65O_0w54LCbr00
    Debris piled up on Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach after Hurricane Helene. [ TIFFANY TOMPKINS | Bradenton Herald ]

    Facing climate change

    Helene roars ashore | Sept. 27

    As we dig out from these storms, remember our climate-denier politicians are up for your vote soon. Former President Donald Trump called climate change a “hoax” and proudly exited the Paris Climate Accords. Sen. Rick Scott ordered state scientists to stop using the phrase climate change and had the Legislature abolish Charlie Crist’s Climate Change Commission. Gov. Ron DeSantis is not up for reelection, but he, too, doesn’t seem to like anyone working for the state to use the phrase climate change. Climate change is a quality of life and economic issue, so vote like your life depends on it.

    John Rice, Temple Terrace

    Sad, taut, superb

    Time ran out | Oct. 6

    Your staff writers did an excellent job on this sad, taut and superbly written article about heroics during Hurricane Helene. A salute to them and their work, to the heroes, and farewell to the lost.

    Stephen Douglas, St. Petersburg

    Wrong party

    A ‘progressive’ Jew feels the animosity from fellow progressives | Column, Oct. 6

    Guest columnist Karen Lieberman finally hit the nail on the head with her well-written piece. Unfortunately, many Jews feel the progressive left has their back and beliefs, but in reality, it is the opposite. In her final paragraph, she comes to the conclusion that “it’s time for smart people to pay attention, take a deep dive and look at the big picture: Iran is leading you around by the nose.” True enough, but she left out that the Democrat Party is also leading you around by the nose to better its agenda.

    Colleen Gilbert, St. Petersburg

    We’ve been warned

    Don’t fall for the politician-led lies about legalizing marijuana | Column, Oct. 4

    A defamation lawsuit has been filed against the state Republican Party for launching an “intentionally deceptive campaign” to mislead voters on Amendment 3. The lawsuit says that the wording for the amendment on the ballot says nothing about home cultivation of cannabis and cannot prohibit something that is already prohibited.

    The guest columnist, Michael Minardi, has a staunch warning to voters that can be applied to all Americans and not just Floridians: “Do not succumb to the lies. Read the actual ballot and then decide for yourself. Those of us who fall for the lies just because they are repeated will have relinquished our duty to think for ourselves and not be swayed by false propaganda — no matter how often it is repeated.”

    Jackie Kanner, St. Petersburg

    Losing good Republicans

    Politicians must wake up to the economic realities of disasters like Hurricane Helene | Column, Oct. 1

    Even as a lifelong Democrat, I always voted for U.S. Rep. Bill Young, a Republican. Young was an extraordinary representative of not only my district but all of Tampa Bay. So when he retired and his mentee, David Jolly, was going to run for his seat, I was fully prepared to trust the man Young trusted to serve our area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLnxE_0w54LCbr00

    Then I witnessed what the Republican party did to Jolly. Like Young, he was interested in collaborative governing, compromise and doing the right thing for everyone. Jolly wasn’t interested in falling in lockstep with the increasingly radical Republican Party. So he was shoved out of his own party. And I will never vote for another Republican again.

    But, Mr. Jolly, if you ever decide to run again for another party, you have my vote.

    Janet Bibber, Seminole

    On the mark

    Partisan school elections and the right to hunt and fish. The Times Editorial Board weighs in | Editorial, Sept. 13

    Last month the Times Editorial Board recommended a no vote on Amendment 2, and they couldn’t have been more right. All Floridians should be alert that Amendment 2 seriously threatens Florida’s wildlife, including marine life. Amendment 2 would enshrine “traditional methods” of managing fish and wildlife into the constitution, which could weaken current regulations designed to protect Florida’s unique marine ecosystems.

    One possibility, Amendment 2 could override vital protections for iconic species like dolphins, sea turtles and manatees by allowing destructive fishing practices like gillnets. Banned for years because of the harm they cause, gillnets entangle and often kill marine animals. If passed, commercial fishermen could argue that their right to use gillnets is protected under Amendment 2 — undoing decades of environmental progress and putting marine life in jeopardy.

    We must safeguard our coastal ecosystems for future generations. Voting no on Amendment 2 is the right choice to protect our oceans and the animals that inhabit them.

    Jennifer Leon, Tampa

    Florida Symphony Orchestra

    Kudos to our Florida Symphony Orchestra for a magnificent opening concert earlier this month. Even with a last-minute change of venue to Ruth Eckerd Hall, the seats were filled. Conductor Michael Francis is a joy to watch conduct. His enthusiasm and love of music are demonstrated at every concert. The wonderful guest pianist, Chelsea Guo, also surprised everyone by singing a magnificent soprano solo later in the concert. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an orchestra audience so entranced as they were with this amazing evening. We are so fortunate to have this incredible organization in our community.

    Gregory Stout, Seminole

    Comments / 48
    Add a Comment
    Serena Watson
    1d ago
    our governor has said that there is no climate change in Florida
    Thomas Salotto
    1d ago
    u tool no such thing.follow the $$
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Photos: President Joe Biden tours areas impacted by Hurricane Milton
    Tampa Bay Times2 days ago
    DeSantis compares weather control theory to climate change affecting hurricanes
    Tampa Bay Times5 days ago
    Battered by Milton, Hillsborough migrant workers fear spike in rent
    Tampa Bay Times4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    DeSantis says state will help with Hurricane Milton debris removal
    Tampa Bay Times2 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Martinis for Moffitt raised $250,000 for Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center
    Tampa Bay Times2 days ago
    DeSantis praises arrest after dog found tied to fence ahead of Milton
    Tampa Bay Times5 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Where to get a free meal in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton
    Tampa Bay Times2 days ago
    Polluted water from Mosaic phosphate plant likely spilled to Tampa Bay during Milton
    Tampa Bay Times1 day ago
    In wake of Milton, Tampa Bay hospitals provide free gas to their workers
    Tampa Bay Times1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy