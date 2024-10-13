Are Floridians allowed to say ‘climate change’ yet? | Letters

Debris piled up on Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach after Hurricane Helene. [ TIFFANY TOMPKINS | Bradenton Herald ]

Facing climate change

Helene roars ashore | Sept. 27

As we dig out from these storms, remember our climate-denier politicians are up for your vote soon. Former President Donald Trump called climate change a “hoax” and proudly exited the Paris Climate Accords. Sen. Rick Scott ordered state scientists to stop using the phrase climate change and had the Legislature abolish Charlie Crist’s Climate Change Commission. Gov. Ron DeSantis is not up for reelection, but he, too, doesn’t seem to like anyone working for the state to use the phrase climate change. Climate change is a quality of life and economic issue, so vote like your life depends on it.

John Rice, Temple Terrace

Sad, taut, superb

Time ran out | Oct. 6

Your staff writers did an excellent job on this sad, taut and superbly written article about heroics during Hurricane Helene. A salute to them and their work, to the heroes, and farewell to the lost.

Stephen Douglas, St. Petersburg

Wrong party

A ‘progressive’ Jew feels the animosity from fellow progressives | Column, Oct. 6

Guest columnist Karen Lieberman finally hit the nail on the head with her well-written piece. Unfortunately, many Jews feel the progressive left has their back and beliefs, but in reality, it is the opposite. In her final paragraph, she comes to the conclusion that “it’s time for smart people to pay attention, take a deep dive and look at the big picture: Iran is leading you around by the nose.” True enough, but she left out that the Democrat Party is also leading you around by the nose to better its agenda.

Colleen Gilbert, St. Petersburg

We’ve been warned

Don’t fall for the politician-led lies about legalizing marijuana | Column, Oct. 4

A defamation lawsuit has been filed against the state Republican Party for launching an “intentionally deceptive campaign” to mislead voters on Amendment 3. The lawsuit says that the wording for the amendment on the ballot says nothing about home cultivation of cannabis and cannot prohibit something that is already prohibited.

The guest columnist, Michael Minardi, has a staunch warning to voters that can be applied to all Americans and not just Floridians: “Do not succumb to the lies. Read the actual ballot and then decide for yourself. Those of us who fall for the lies just because they are repeated will have relinquished our duty to think for ourselves and not be swayed by false propaganda — no matter how often it is repeated.”

Jackie Kanner, St. Petersburg

Losing good Republicans

Politicians must wake up to the economic realities of disasters like Hurricane Helene | Column, Oct. 1

Even as a lifelong Democrat, I always voted for U.S. Rep. Bill Young, a Republican. Young was an extraordinary representative of not only my district but all of Tampa Bay. So when he retired and his mentee, David Jolly, was going to run for his seat, I was fully prepared to trust the man Young trusted to serve our area.

Then I witnessed what the Republican party did to Jolly. Like Young, he was interested in collaborative governing, compromise and doing the right thing for everyone. Jolly wasn’t interested in falling in lockstep with the increasingly radical Republican Party. So he was shoved out of his own party. And I will never vote for another Republican again.

But, Mr. Jolly, if you ever decide to run again for another party, you have my vote.

Janet Bibber, Seminole

On the mark

Partisan school elections and the right to hunt and fish. The Times Editorial Board weighs in | Editorial, Sept. 13

Last month the Times Editorial Board recommended a no vote on Amendment 2, and they couldn’t have been more right. All Floridians should be alert that Amendment 2 seriously threatens Florida’s wildlife, including marine life. Amendment 2 would enshrine “traditional methods” of managing fish and wildlife into the constitution, which could weaken current regulations designed to protect Florida’s unique marine ecosystems.

One possibility, Amendment 2 could override vital protections for iconic species like dolphins, sea turtles and manatees by allowing destructive fishing practices like gillnets. Banned for years because of the harm they cause, gillnets entangle and often kill marine animals. If passed, commercial fishermen could argue that their right to use gillnets is protected under Amendment 2 — undoing decades of environmental progress and putting marine life in jeopardy.

We must safeguard our coastal ecosystems for future generations. Voting no on Amendment 2 is the right choice to protect our oceans and the animals that inhabit them.

Jennifer Leon, Tampa

Florida Symphony Orchestra

Kudos to our Florida Symphony Orchestra for a magnificent opening concert earlier this month. Even with a last-minute change of venue to Ruth Eckerd Hall, the seats were filled. Conductor Michael Francis is a joy to watch conduct. His enthusiasm and love of music are demonstrated at every concert. The wonderful guest pianist, Chelsea Guo, also surprised everyone by singing a magnificent soprano solo later in the concert. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an orchestra audience so entranced as they were with this amazing evening. We are so fortunate to have this incredible organization in our community.

Gregory Stout, Seminole