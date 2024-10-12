Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tampa Bay Times

    Top Florida health department attorney leaves

    By Ana Ceballos,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CR6Q1_0w4haXba00
    An aerial view of Florida's Capitol complex. [ Times (2018) ]

    TALLAHASSEE — The top attorney for the Florida Department of Health left his post within days of sending a letter to television stations on behalf of the state agency that threatened to criminally prosecute them if they did not take down a political advertisement in support of an abortion ballot initiative.

    John Wilson, general counsel for the state agency since 2022, sent a letter to TV stations on Oct. 4 telling them to take down political advertisements run by a political committee that supports the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 4. The letter drew criticism from the Federal Communications Commission chairwoman, who called the letter “dangerous” and a likely violation of the First Amendment.

    The reason for Wilson’s departure is unclear, but an automatic message from his work email says he “is no longer with the Department of Health.” His yearly salary was nearly $156,000, records show.

    Efforts to reach Wilson Saturday by phone and in person were unsuccessful.

    The Department of Health and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office did not respond to a request on Saturday seeking comment on Wilson’s departure.

    In the letter to TV stations, Wilson warned that if they did not take down the 30-second political ad, they would be committing a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to 60 days imprisoned or a fine of up to $500. He said the ad was a “sanitary nuisance” in violation of a state law that usually regulates the improper disposal of human waste or garbage or improperly built septic tanks.

    The public health nuisance law does not mention examples pertaining to speech, but it does say the Department of Health is authorized to investigate any condition by which the health or life of an individual “may be threatened or impaired” or “through which, directly or indirectly, disease may be caused.”

    The ad in question features a woman named Caroline making an emotional plea as she described receiving her terminal brain cancer diagnosis two years ago while pregnant with her second child.

    “The doctors knew that if I did not end my pregnancy, I would lose my baby, I would lose my life, and my daughter would lose her mom,” Caroline said in the pro-Amendment 4 ad. “Florida has now banned abortion even in cases like mine. Amendment Four is gonna protect women like me.”

    In his letter, Wilson said those statements are “categorically false” and could put women’s health and lives at risk if it continued to be aired.

    Attorneys representing Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political action committee backing the ballot initiative, said the ad is true. They said Caroline needed medical treatment to prolong her life, but that the treatment would likely have harmed or killed the fetus. The abortion was necessary to allow Caroline to continue treatment of her terminal cancer, but since the procedure alone would not have saved her life it may not have qualified as an exemption under Florida’s strict abortion law.

    • • •

    Tampa Bay Times Election Coverage

    2024 general election voter guide: Over 90 local candidates on the issues: Here’s who’s running for office and their stances on abortion, immigration, local schools and more.

    Why Florida Democrats should be optimistic — and why they should be pessimistic: For the first time in a while, Democrats seem to have some juice. Is it real?

    Here are the 6 amendments Floridians will vote on in November: The proposals relate to abortion, marijuana, hunting and fishing and more.

    Florida’s Amendment 1, explained: Partisan school board elections will appear on the ballot this election.

    How Florida’s Amendment 2 could affect hunting and fishing: The constitutional right to fish and hunt will appear on the ballot.

    Amendment 3: Florida’s recreational marijuana ballot measure, explained.

    5 Tampa Bay congressional races are set. Here’s who’s running.

    If Florida votes for abortion, marijuana, will lawmakers abide? The two amendments are opposed by Florida’s Republican leaders.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Charly G
    2d ago
    Good ...bye bye
    Seen too much
    2d ago
    No one wants to work for the VOODOO SURGEON GENERAL. DEATHSANTIS STRIKES AGAIN.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Photos: President Joe Biden tours areas impacted by Hurricane Milton
    Tampa Bay Times1 day ago
    Tropical disturbance in Atlantic could form within week, forecasters say
    Tampa Bay Times15 hours ago
    The two Florida Supreme Court justices up for a retention vote, explained
    Tampa Bay Times12 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    College football Week 7 viewing guide: A rivalry week for SEC
    Tampa Bay Times3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena22 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    What to know about Tampa Bay boil water notices after Hurricane Milton
    Tampa Bay Times3 days ago
    DeSantis says state will help with Hurricane Milton debris removal
    Tampa Bay Times1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Microdosing Products from Smoke & Vape Shops Linked to Hospitalizations, Deaths
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Live updates: Biden visits Tampa as Milton recovery efforts pick up
    Tampa Bay Times1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy