    • Tampa Bay Times

    They rode out Hurricane Helene. Now they have advice ahead of Milton: Evacuate.

    By Max Chesnes,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z1gD_0vxrdOk700
    Crews work to clean up the tons of sand and debris pushed into Gulf Boulevard from Hurricane Helene storm surge on Sept. 28 in Madeira Beach. People who stayed in their homes despite mandatory evacuation orders urged people not to repeat their mistake with Hurricane Milton. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

    By the time Nancy Parker realized she wanted to get out of her home and find safety, it was too late.

    Hurricane Helene’s storm surge was rushing into her Bay Pines neighborhood, making the streets impassable. Boats slammed into the nearby mobile homes and broke down their walls. Cars floated down the street, submerged and totaled. Debris was everywhere.

    ”When it became scary enough for me, the chance to leave was already gone,” said Parker, 49.

    Now, Pinellas County has again issued mandatory evacuation orders. This time it’s for Zones A, B, C and all mobile home parks countywide.

    As major Hurricane Milton barrels toward the region, Parker has advice for people like her, who thought they would be fine riding out the storm. ”Get out. It’s not going to be safe,” she said. “Your life isn’t worth it.”

    The Tampa Bay Times asked Pinellas County residents who decided to evade mandatory evacuation orders during Hurricane Helene what they would say to those who might be on the fence about leaving during Milton.

    Their answers were unanimous: Evacuate when told.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDBr5_0vxrdOk700
    Suzanne Whelehar holds hands with Nancy Parker as they assess the damage that Hurricane Helene wrought on Parker's home at Harbor Lights Club mobile home park in Pinellas County. Parker rode out the storm despite evacuation orders. She urged people not to make the same mistake with Hurricane Milton. [ UNCREDITED | AP ]

    ”Get the hell out of there,” said Frank Pirelli, a resident on Treasure Island. “It is going to be horror.”

    Pirelli stayed home during Helene because his elevated house in the Isle of Capri neighborhood had never seen major damage from a storm. When Helene flooded his bottom floor, he was shocked.

    It wasn’t just the terror of staying home during a natural disaster that changed his mind about riding out future storms. It was also being home afterward. Once the city cut his water, he felt he had no choice but to leave the barrier island. He got a ride out with fire rescue a day after his house was inundated.

    On Monday afternoon, Pirelli was sitting in traffic on his way to his sister’s home in New Port Richey. But to him, that was a better option than what he’s leaving behind.

    Jennifer Nienke, 49, ignored Pinellas County’s mandatory evacuation order for her Madeira Beach neighborhood. Her home was slammed by more than 6 feet of storm surge.

    Now in a rental property further inland, Nienke said she feels much safer ahead of Milton. But her heart hurts for her neighbors on Madeira, with some who had new kitchen appliances being delivered to their coastal houses this morning.

    She said her message to anyone that is undecided about evacuating is simple: ”Don’t stay,” she said. “Do. Not. Stay.”

    • • •

    Tampa Bay Times hurricane coverage 2024

    5 things to know about the 2024 hurricane season, according to forecasters.

    Forecasters predict ‘extremely active’ 2024 hurricane season. Here’s why.

    Want to know what areas are flooding in Tampa Bay? Here’s where to look.

    Checklists for building all kinds of storm kits.

