    • Tampa Bay Times

    A huge thank you to the workers putting Tampa Bay back together | Letters

    2 days ago
    Crews work to clean up tons of sand and debris pushed onto Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene's storm surge. [ LUIS SANTANA | AP ]

    A big thank you

    For Tampa Bay, Helene was the worst storm in a century | Sept. 28

    I wish to thank workers at Duke Energy, Spectrum and especially Pinellas County emergency crews for their hard work and dedication to recovery and restore systems and infrastructure. Thanks to each and every one.

    JR Ford, St. Petersburg

    Not a good place to build

    Barrier islands bear the brunt | Sept. 30

    So that is why they are called “barrier islands” and not “build on me islands.” I am glad I took high school science.

    Frederick M. Steiger, Palm Harbor

    Wrong priorities

    St. Petersburg knew for at least 2 years northeast sewage plant was at risk | Sept. 27

    St. Petersburg city leaders have known for more than two years that the northeast sewage plant was unstable but didn’t do enough to address the issue. Compare that to the time, effort and money spent on keeping the Major League Baseball team in the city and giving the team a new stadium. Add to that the debacle over giving high-level city employees $250,000 of taxpayer money in bonuses for the baseball deal. Let’s get our priorities straight.

    Marguerite DiGaetano, Tampa

    Too much building

    Will we build it all again? | Sept. 20

    As a nearly 60-year resident of St. Petersburg, I’ve watched our city transform from a peaceful community into a congested place that favors newcomers over longtime residents. Overdevelopment is rampant, with flashy projects like new stadiums prioritized, while vital infrastructure — like our aging sewer system — goes neglected.

    Streets such as 66th and 34th are overcrowded, public services are stretched thin, and flooding worsens as green spaces vanish beneath concrete. City leaders seem focused on welcoming new residents while ignoring the needs of those who’ve called this city home for decades. Many of us now avoid going out due to the traffic and crowding that have overtaken our once-charming city.

    The solution is clear: Instead of fixing issues after they arise, we need a moratorium on new development to address problems like congestion and flooding before they worsen. St. Petersburg’s leadership should respect its history and longtime residents, not just chase growth for growth’s sake.

    Some of us are so frustrated that we’re considering leaving the city we once loved. Let’s stop sacrificing what makes St. Petersburg special in the name of unchecked expansion. It’s time to protect the soul of our city before it’s too late.

    Elka Zwick, St. Petersburg

    Paying for bad planning

    Many of our elected officials are making the argument for income redistribution. They say those with a piece of pie should give to those with a smaller piece.

    My wife and I worked very hard for our piece of pie. We worked weeks without a day off, working 12-hour days. We contributed to our retirement plans. We also had a tight budget. We did not have designer clothes or $8 cups of coffee. We did not have expensive cars or live in an exclusive neighborhood. We sacrificed for our future.

    Now, the government wants to seize our savings through more taxes and give them to people who made poor financial decisions or did not plan for their future. Now I have to give some of my savings to people who did not plan?

    Dennis Keys, Tampa

