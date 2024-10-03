Florida banned public camping. Meet those trying to get into homeless shelters

To better understand the slog from the streets to safe housing, we spoke with dozens waiting in line to get a bed in a homeless shelter. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Times ]

The lines form in the predawn darkness, clumps of people arriving from tents, bus shelters and patches of cardboard unfurled in spots across the Tampa Bay region.

They come on foot, on bicycles, in wheelchairs. Some are driven in police cruisers or escorted by social workers. Some lug backpacks. Others come with nothing, their belongings stowed in storage units, on loan to friends or lost along their trudge through homelessness.

Every Tuesday morning, Pinellas Hope and Tampa Hope, two shelters operated by the Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg, conduct their intake to fill available beds.

This week, sweeping legislation requiring local governments to remove homeless people from public spaces, such as parks and sidewalks, took effect. The law, characterized by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a “law-and-order” step that would help people access resources, likely won’t change much for Tampa Bay’s largest cities. Still, it stirred uncertainty among many on the streets.

People wait for intake at predawn on Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024, outside of Pinellas Hope, 5726 126th Ave. N., in Clearwater. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

In dozens of interviews, people shared their struggles with addiction, mental health and physical ailments. Some had spent years behind bars. Others, struggling after an eviction, or holding down a job while living outside, said they felt too ashamed to talk.

To better understand the slog from the streets to safe housing, the Tampa Bay Times spoke with people waiting and hoping in the intake lines at both shelters. Below are their perspectives, in their own words.

Benjamin Gracteroly, 48

Benjamin Gracteroly is homeless and plans to apply for a spot at Tampa Hope. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Yesterday I went to apply for an apartment. The price sounded nice, about $1,000. Then they ask me: “How much you make?” Between me and another person, we make $1,800. They said: “Oh no, you don’t qualify. You’ve got to make three times the rent.”

I’m like, what do you mean? Who makes three times nowadays, you know?

I’m just recently starting out being homeless. I did have a job, but they kept cutting my hours. I worked in a cement factory. I worked in a hotel as an electrical engineer. I did some carpentry. Most of us are not drug addicts, not alcoholics. We try to work, it’s just sometimes we fall ill. And when that happens, we just don’t have any backup. And then what’s left? The streets.

I have asthma and emphysema. My back is destroyed from my work in construction. Now, I tend to try to couch surf. If not, I sleep in my truck. My last possession. I’ve thought about selling it. But then what am I going to do?

Shawn Strange, 55

Shawn Strange is both a convicted felon and trying to recover from substance use disorder. He would like to start a new chapter in his life, but admits staying focused can be difficult. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

I have an eviction and a conviction on my record, and so a lot of places say, “Don’t even waste your time, chances are you’re not going to get it.” I’ve had odd jobs here and there, working in hospitality and restaurants. I had focus, but then I got used to living out here.

I struggle with addiction. Cocaine, marijuana, beer. I had a stroke about three months ago. I got out the hospital and I was doing good. Then I came back to this neighborhood and that weren’t too good. Temptations everywhere. I said “no” for the first two weeks. I just went to church. I went into transitional housing. But everybody in that house was using.

Later, on the streets, I indulged. It’s hard to stay clean on the streets.

Everybody is talking about the new law. I can understand it. A lot of people leave trash behind. They defecate outside the building. They urinate. I’ve been sleeping by a local business. So long as we don’t make a mess, he don’t mind us.

Tabitha Winkle, 31

Tabitha Winkle said living on the streets can be particularly perilous for women, who must navigate unwanted advances and heightened safety risks. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

I was in an abusive relationship. Now I’m on the streets, where I’m getting bullied and there’s no place to safely sleep. Men try to call you over into their cars.

Plus, it’s hard to keep track of things. Things go missing, or I drop them. My food stamp card fell out of my book bag. I just got it back. I’ve lost my wallet. When it rains, the bag gets heavy. Yesterday I slept on a concrete slab round the corner. I’d been up for three days. I’m tired.

I just want to stay away from negative people. It’s not helping at all. I’m just asking God to have his way with me and protect my children.

James Barksdale, 61

"I never thought about homelessness growing up," said James Barksdale, who has spent years experiencing homelessness. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

I came here at 1 a.m. because I wanted to be the first in line for a bed. I have medical issues. I’m just trying to get comfortable so I can get them taken care of. I haven’t been able to get my disability check because I don’t have a stable address. Last night I slept alone by the convention center. You can’t get yourself into trouble when you’re by yourself.

This is the first time I’ve been through homelessness this bad. I’m tired. I need to get myself together. I never thought about homelessness growing up. I had a stable roof over my head. I’ve always made good money. I’m an electrician, plumber and framer. I do drywall and plaster. But I’ve never saved, which is something my parents should have taught me when I was young. Now it’s coming back to haunt me.

I do a lot of volunteer work. I help people out. I work at rehab centers helping the elderly. I mend bicycles with a charity that gives them away. It keeps me going.

Joshua Nouri, 44

Joshua Nouri said he was living in a tent in the woods until recently, when city officials told him he had to go. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

I was out there in the woods in Clearwater. I had a 10-person tent. I had a grill. I’d been out there since December. It was a good setup. I’m real quiet. I have mental health issues. I’m a little anti-social so I kind of stay to myself. I keep it clean. I’m a big believer in “leave no trace.” I’m an outpatient at Operation PAR.

The cops knew I was out there. They come and see me go out of the woods all the time. Then they said: “Hey, you know that law’s coming into effect?” They told me I could go into shelter or to jail. So here I am.

I’m trying to figure it out, save up some money. But I’m a convicted felon, and I can’t just jump into a new apartment.

Tim Prescott, 58

Tim Prescott was driven to Pinellas Hope by someone from a nonprofit helping people with substance use disorders. Prescott struggles with addiction which, he says, has inhibited his ability to maintain stable housing. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

I’ve been homeless a few times. This time, it’s been for about four months. The depression really kicked in. I’ve been struggling with depression, alcohol and drug addiction since I was a teenager — since I was a kid.

I’ve been to rehab centers, homeless shelters, a lot of places over the years. I’m trying.

I got a job as a cook at a hot dog place. Things are looking up, especially if I can get into shelter. Then I won’t have to worry about the weather. I won’t have to worry about getting robbed again.

I was brought here by a guy from Clearwater nonprofit helping people with addiction. He’s been in recovery for years. They help you plan out what’s going to help you stay on the path. I’m finally admitting I can’t do it my way, I can’t do it alone.

I’ve been clean 32 days today.

Angela Bennett, 58

Angela Bennett, holding her plush husky, Juju, has stayed at Pinellas Hope before but had to leave for bad behavior. Now, she's trying again. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

A lot of people are only one paycheck, one hurricane or one something from homelessness. So don’t look at us like we’re any less. I’m not dirty.

It takes so much money to get into a place: first and last month’s rent, application fee, utilities.

I had a home with my husband, Frank, in Clearwater. Then he died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Then I couldn’t make my housing payments. I’ve been homeless for about five years.

Leeann Brown, 43

"I want to be a mother again, be a wife, take responsibility for what I’m doing," said Leeann Brown. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

I have problems with my mom. We don’t get along. I’ve been living in a domestic violence shelter and on street corners in Pasco County, homeless off and on since I was 23. I got pregnant out of wedlock. My mom kicked me out. I was like a, what do you call it, a wild girl when I was young.

I stayed in a shelter for pregnant women in St. Petersburg. It’s really hard to find transitional housing for families. Long waiting lists. I have two kids. One lives with my mom and the other one lives with the other grandma.

I’m trying to get my life together. I have bipolar depression, I’m taking medication for that. In the future, I want to be with my children, to get married, settle down. Not getting any younger anymore. I don’t want to be a wild girl like I used to. Too old for that. I want to be a mother again, be a wife, take responsibility for what I’m doing.

Steve Ross, 59

Steve Ross said the most difficult aspect of being homeless is "the scariness of the future." [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

I was married. I got divorced. I was living with a roommate for a few years in a double-wide mobile home. I rented a room from him. He started not feeling well. Turns out, he had cancer. His folks moved in to take care of him, so I had to move out.

I’ve been homeless since July. I’m just trying to do what I can.

I take methadone. It’s better than the alternative: oxycodone and morphine. I have a full-time job starting next week at a call room.

What’s the most difficult thing about not having stable housing? The scariness of the future.