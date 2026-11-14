Kenan Otay moved to the United States from Turkey at age 20 with about $200 and a goal of building something of his own. Today, at 23, he is the co-founder and CEO of Vero Marble, a San Diego-based luxury natural stone company that serves customers across the United States.

Vero Marble specializes in custom marble sinks, bathroom vanities, fireplace mantels, bathtubs, and architectural stone products. The company works with premium natural stones sourced internationally and creates handcrafted, made-to-order pieces for residential and commercial projects. Its customers include homeowners, interior designers, architects, luxury home builders, contractors, and real estate developers.

Kenan Otay, the young entrepreneur behind Vero Marble.

Otay started the company with his brother Sinan to connect skilled Turkish stone craftsmanship with customers in the United States. He saw an opportunity in the luxury natural stone industry, where custom marble products were often expensive and difficult to source. What began as a small business has grown into a brand serving clients nationwide.

"When I first came to America, I had very little, but I knew I wanted to build something of my own," Otay said. "Vero Marble started with a simple vision: to create beautiful, timeless natural stone pieces that people would be proud to have in their homes. Building this company at a young age has taught me that where you start doesn’t determine how far you can go. We’re still just getting started, and my goal is to make Vero Marble one of the most recognized names in luxury natural stone design."

The company's difference, according to Otay, is its focus on distinctive designs, premium natural stones, attention to detail, and personalized customer experiences. "We believe natural stone should be more than just a building material. It should be a statement piece that brings character and timeless beauty to a space," he said. Every project is approached with the goal of creating something unique to the home and the people living in it.

Vero Marble has completed custom projects for homeowners, interior designers, architects, and contractors, creating everything from handcrafted marble sinks to statement fireplace mantels and luxury bathroom vanities. One of its proudest achievements, Otay said, has been building a brand that customers trust for custom natural stone products.

For those seeking custom marble sinks and luxury natural stone, Vero Marble offers made-to-order pieces that combine timeless design, quality craftsmanship, and customization. The company aims to make luxury natural stone products more accessible while maintaining high standards of design and service.

Looking ahead, Vero Marble is focused on expanding its presence in the American luxury home design market. With a growing customer base and a commitment to craftsmanship, the company continues to build on its founder's early vision.