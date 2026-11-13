Grab a jacket for the mornings. A cold front is pushing the first real fall air of the season through Tampa Bay, with inland lows in the 40s and coastal neighborhoods in the low 50s Saturday and Sunday mornings, FOX 13 forecasts, and dry, breezy afternoons. (Here's what the chill means for dengue mosquitoes.) It's a good weekend to be outside, and there's plenty to do.

Florida Fin Fest, St. Pete Pier

Friday-Sunday, Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier.Florida Fin Fest, a music and ocean-conservation festival from the team behind Reggae Rise Up, makes its St. Pete stop with headliners Flipturn, Fitz and The Tantrums and Plain White T's. Gates open at noon Friday and Saturday, with music into the night; Fitz and The Tantrums close Friday. Friday and Saturday require tickets, starting at $19. Sunday is a free Family Fun Day, and the Education Village near the Pier playground, with touch tanks, underwater virtual reality and conservation talks, is free to visit.

St. Pete Run Fest, downtown St. Pete

Friday-Sunday, Bayshore Drive near the Dalí Museum. The expo and packet pickup run 2 to 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday brings the 10K (6:45 a.m.), 5K (8:30 a.m.) and PeliKids race (10:30 a.m.); Sunday is half-marathon day, with a 6:45 a.m. start. Post-race parties are at Albert Whitted Park. If you're driving downtown early either morning, expect rolling closures along the waterfront course. Full schedule here.

FloridaRAMA Fest, Warehouse Arts District

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. The diorama-filled art spot at The Factory turns five with an art fair, maker market, diorama contest, a "trinket trade trail" across the campus and the debut of its new mobile mini museum. Tickets are $15; kids 10 and under get in free. Details and tickets.

Tampa Bay VegFest, downtown Tampa

Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Perry Harvey Sr. Park, 1000 E. Harrison St. Free. The 14th annual Tampa Bay VegFest, presented by Florida Voices for Animals, brings more than 100 vegan-friendly vendors, cooking demos, speakers, yoga, live music and a kids' zone.

Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival, Tampa

Saturday, noon-7 p.m., The Shop, 4813 N. Grady Ave. Free admission. Food trucks and vendors go all-in on chocolate, sweet and savory, less than a mile from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Newsroom reports.

Also this weekend

Doja Cat brings her Tour Ma Vie World Tour to Benchmark International Arena on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with Latto.

brings her Tour Ma Vie World Tour to Benchmark International Arena on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with Latto. Lightning vs. Red Wings: The Bolts host Detroit Saturday at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

The Bolts host Detroit Saturday at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena. Holiday Gift Market at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 4800 U.S. 301 N., Tampa: Friday and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 4800 U.S. 301 N., Tampa: Friday and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Lavell Crawford at the Funny Bone in Ybor City: shows Friday through Sunday.

Hosting something we should know about next weekend? Let us know.