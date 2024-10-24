Open in App
    • Tampa Bay Lightning on The Hockey News

    Lightning Hit Home Run Signing New Superstar

    By Michael DeRosa,

    1 days ago

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have had a strong start to the season, as their 4-2-0 record effectively demonstrates. A big reason for their early-season success has been the strong play of their top players. Newcomer Jake Guentzel is undoubtedly among them.

    View the original article to see embedded media.

    Guentzel, 30, has found immediate success with his new team, as he has two goals, seven points, and a plus-4 rating in his first six games as a Bolt. In addition, he is not showing any signs of slowing down, as he had a goal and an assist in the Lightning's latest matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 22.

    Guentzel has provided the kind of offense the Lightning hoped he would. He has also already formed outstanding chemistry with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, which is certainly encouraging for the Lightning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7Y3k_0wKEOQcN00
    Jake Guentzel

    © Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

    Overall, signing Guentzel already looks like a real home run for the Lightning. It will be fascinating to see how he builds off his strong start. It is clear that he is benefitting from playing with the Lightning's top stars, so it could be a massive offensive year for the Omaha, Nebraska native.

