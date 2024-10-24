Lightning Hit Home Run Signing New Superstar

The Tampa Bay Lightning have had a strong start to the season, as their 4-2-0 record effectively demonstrates. A big reason for their early-season success has been the strong play of their top players. Newcomer Jake Guentzel is undoubtedly among them.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Guentzel, 30, has found immediate success with his new team, as he has two goals, seven points, and a plus-4 rating in his first six games as a Bolt. In addition, he is not showing any signs of slowing down, as he had a goal and an assist in the Lightning's latest matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 22.

Guentzel has provided the kind of offense the Lightning hoped he would. He has also already formed outstanding chemistry with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, which is certainly encouraging for the Lightning.

Jake Guentzel © Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Overall, signing Guentzel already looks like a real home run for the Lightning. It will be fascinating to see how he builds off his strong start. It is clear that he is benefitting from playing with the Lightning's top stars, so it could be a massive offensive year for the Omaha, Nebraska native.

Recent Lightning News

Lightning Place Veteran Forward On Waivers

Lightning Star Forward Reaching New Heights

New Lightning Defender Becoming Important Piece

Lightning Superstar Will Bounce Back From Latest Struggles

New Lightning Forward Fights Maple Leafs' Max Domi

Former Lightning Forward Starting Season On Fire

Lightning Superstar Can Make History Against Maple Leafs

Lightning Superstar Incredibly Close To Big Milestone

Former Lightning Forward Suffers New Injury

Lightning Legend Scores First Goal With New Team