    • Tampa Bay Lightning on The Hockey News

    Lightning Superstar Can Make History Against Maple Leafs

    By Michael DeRosa,

    1 days ago

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are back on the ice tonight (Oct. 21) against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This should be a very entertaining matchup against two big-time division rivals.

    View the original article to see embedded media.

    All eyes should be on Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov in this matchup, as he can join elite company. If he scores a goal, he will become just the fifth player in 35 years to start the season with at least eight goals in his first five games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhopU_0wGCYVfk00
    Nikita Kucherov

    © Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

    According to NHL Public Relations, the only players to accomplish this feat over the last 35 years are Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, and Mark Parrish. Thus, if Kucherov achieves this, it would be a significant accomplishment.

    Kucherov has had a spectacular start to the season, posting seven goals, nine points, and a plus-6 rating in just four games. It will be fun to see if he can score against the Leafs and make some NHL history from here.

