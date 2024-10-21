Lightning Superstar Can Make History Against Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back on the ice tonight (Oct. 21) against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This should be a very entertaining matchup against two big-time division rivals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

All eyes should be on Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov in this matchup, as he can join elite company. If he scores a goal, he will become just the fifth player in 35 years to start the season with at least eight goals in his first five games.

Nikita Kucherov © Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

According to NHL Public Relations, the only players to accomplish this feat over the last 35 years are Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, and Mark Parrish. Thus, if Kucherov achieves this, it would be a significant accomplishment.

Kucherov has had a spectacular start to the season, posting seven goals, nine points, and a plus-6 rating in just four games. It will be fun to see if he can score against the Leafs and make some NHL history from here.

Recent Lightning News

Lightning Superstar Incredibly Close To Big Milestone

Former Lightning Forward Suffers New Injury

Lightning Legend Scores First Goal With New Team

Three Takeaways From Lightning's 5-4 Loss To Senators

Lightning Superstar Scores Beautiful First Goal With Team

Lightning Coach Gives Big Shout-Out To New Defender

Former Lightning Defender Calls It A Career

Lightning Superstar Gets Big Compliment From Legend

Ex-Lightning Star On Fire With New Team

Ex-Lightning Tough Guy Gets Big Opportunity