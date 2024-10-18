Open in App
    • Tampa Bay Lightning on The Hockey News

    Lightning Coach Gives Big Shout-Out To New Defender

    By Michael DeRosa,

    2 days ago

    The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Vegas Golden Knights by a 4-3 final score last night (Oct. 17). With this, they improved to a 3-0-0 record for the season and are not showing any signs of slowing down.

    Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser was a big reason for the club's win, as he scored his first goal with his new team and added two assists. Due to this, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper made sure to give Moser a big shout-out following the game.

    JJ Moser

    © James Guillory-Imagn Images

    Here is what Cooper had to say about Moser's performance:

    "Mo is, he's kind of just the quiet guy that just gets things done, and I'm glad what happened to him tonight. He's all over the scoresheet in a positive way, and he deserved it. I mean, that goal he scored was, just getting up ice and sticking with it, and he finished it. And then he's got a big part in those two final goals. I thought he had an outstanding game tonight. Definitely his best as a Bolt. Now, he's only played three, but he's a heck of a player."

    Given how wonderfully Moser played against the Golden Knights, he certainly earned this praise from Cooper. The young defenseman has a bright future, and it will be fun to see how he builds off it with the Bolts from here.

