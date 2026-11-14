The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Palmetto on Friday evening.

FHP said an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on the inside lane on US 41, near the intersection of Bayshore Road, at around 11:12 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The report said the vehicle collided with a 53-year-old Palmetto woman, who was attempting to cross the travel lanes of US 41.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, per FHP.

After the collision, FHP said the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Officials said the vehicle is possibly a white in color 2021-2023 Kia K5, with front left-side damage.

FHP asks anyone with information regarding the crash to contact *FHP or Crimestoppers.

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