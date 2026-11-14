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One dead after shooting on Central Ave. in Ellenton
By Craig Anderson,2 days ago
A man was killed in a shooting in Ellenton on Friday night in the 900 block of Central Avenue, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the shooting around 8:34 p.m. and discovered Cole Decicco, 23, dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Detectives interviewed everyone who was at the location and determined that they had enough evidence to arrest 20-year-old Andres Geraldo Ocampo, who has been charged with culpable negligence resulting in manslaughter with a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.
Detectives have obtained a search warrant to gather additional evidence and say that the investigation remains active.
More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28